Offered Guard Ka'Marri Landers Talks Ed Warinner, His Strengths And Standout Schools

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner has done a great job recruiting players that fit into what he wants to do and he's off to a great start with Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson offensive guard Ka'Marii Landers. At 6-4, 290 pounds heading into his junior season, Landers definitely has the size and bulk to play on the interior. Couple that with is very impressive feat and you start to understand why he's nearing double digit offers.

After Tom Lemming's photoshoot at West Bloomfield High School on Saturday, Landers reflected on how he felt when he was offered by Michigan and also explained exactly why he likes Warinner so much.