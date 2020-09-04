Recently Offered Tackle Malik Agbo Can See Himself At Michigan

Federal Way, Washington is a long way from Ann Arbor, but that doesn't seem to be turning off 2022 offensive tackle Malik Agbo. The junior mauler from Todd Beamer High School just picked up his U-M offer and already feels blessed to have the Wolverines as an option.

"I was on the phone with the offensive line coach and we were talking about football, Michigan and just life in general," Agbo explained. "Then at the end of the call, that’s when he offered me.

"I feel really excited about these guys because I’ve been watching their games and I know how good they are. Being able to have an opportunity to play for Michigan is awesome."

Agbo seemed genuinely excited to have Michigan as an option, but he's definitely not an expert yet. Luckily he has two years of high school left and the offer is just a couple of days old.

"I know a little bit about them," he said. "I know I feel like I can learn so many new things from the football team to the academics too.

"I’ve been in contact with most of the offensive staff and coaches but I haven’t spoken with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh yet. My early impression is that it’s a pretty cool program and I could definitely see my self being there."

Agbo is saying the right things about Michigan right now but he has at least 15 other offers and a lot of those schools are making him feel like a priority already.

"The school that is making me feel like a big priority is LSU," he said. They make me feel like I'm at home and that I belong there. Everybody is on the same level though as my recruitment is going so far, so Michigan is right there with the rest of them."

Agbo's recruitment is really starting to take off so right now, he's just taking it all in. He's not close to a decision, especially in these challenging times, but he has thought about an end game.

"I’m planning on taking a couple visits to a few schools including Michigan," he said. "At the same time, who knows when that will be or when the NCAA will let recruits back on campus?

"I’m planning on committing during my senior year in the early signing day period; so like around December next year."

At 6-6, 295 pounds, Agbo definitely looks the part. He's a multi-sport athlete as a basketball player and track thrower, and that shows up on the football field. He's not polished yet but looks to have a pretty high ceiling. Ed Warinner saw enough to offer the big junior, but it does feel like Michigan will be playing catch up for a bit.