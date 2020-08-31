SI.com
WolverineDigest
Michigan Commit Markus Allen Dazzles In Season Opener

BrandonBrown

High school football has started to kick off around the country over the last week or so and one of Michigan's commits went crazy last Friday. Wide receiver commit Markus Allen out of Clayton (Ohio) Northmont showed why many feel he's underrated in the 2021 class as he led the Thunderbolts to victory. 

The 6-2, 190-pounder had nine grabs for 103 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner in the first contest of his senior season. Allen snagged a long touchdown grab on 4th and 19 to give Northmont a 40-36 over Springboro with just nine seconds left in the game.

