Versatile Offered Defender Michael Williams Feels The Michigan Vibe At West Bloomfield

BrandonBrown

Michigan has been recruiting and continues to recruit West Bloomfield aggressively with several offers out in the 2022 class. One of those tenders belongs to outside linebacker Michael Williams. 

That outside linebacker label is a bit fluid at this time for the 6-3, 235-pounder, which is why he really could've used a junior season to showcase his skills. Is he a linebacker? Can he learn the skills and display the burst to rush off the edge? Can he really bulk up and play on the interior of the defensive line? He could even play tight end or H-back at the next level.

Wherever he ends up playing, he's on Michigan's board and will remain there until he makes his decision. He talked about what he can play, what position he prefers and also the Michigan vibe at his high school.

Football

