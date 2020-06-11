Michigan Offer Makes Impact On 2023 Speedster Joenel Aguero

Every now and then, a recruit comes along that catches the attention of college coaches from his very first varsity football season. Danvers (Mass.) St. John's Prep athlete Joenel Aguero did just that as a freshman during the 2019 campaign, and the explosive wide receiver, safety and return man is looking for an even greater encore performance.

In order to do so, Aguero is in the midst of a workout-heavy offseason training program.

“Working on mostly my footwork and speed, then I'm trying to build muscle also, so all of that,” Aguero told Wolverine Digest. “I also want better hands and route running, so mostly everything.”

Checking in at 6-0 and 185 lbs., Aguero is one of the rare 2023 prospects to hold a Michigan offer, and he received his scholarship from U-M defensive defensive coordinator Don Brown back in January.

“I was excited because that was at the time my biggest offer, so that was exciting for me,” Aguero said. “I couldn't believe it. Of course I worked for it, but I had to ground myself. It was crazy.”

Coming from the east coast, Aguero said he is fairly up to speed on the Wolverines program and knows about a lot of the positives associated with a Michigan degree.

“I know they have a lot of Mass kids,” Aguero said. “We have a lot of kids from Mass playing up there and a few commits from Mass going up there this year. They are just a great all-around program.”

Aguero added that Coach Brown brings an energy that is infectious.

“He was mostly focused on how I play the game,” Aguero said. “He told me I was probably one of the best players he's seen, then he started talking to me about the school and then getting into all the details.”

That is high praise coming from a coach that has watched a lot of football over the course of many years. However, Aguero is a dynamic athlete that can impact the game from wide receiver, safety or on special teams. As a result, many schools are interested in Aguero as an athlete at the moment and will reclassify him with a position later down the road.

On defense, Aguero does not take many of false steps as he moves in the right direction with fast closing speed, and he is a good form tackler. On offense, Aguero brings a field-stretching element to the team with the ability to break tackles and pile up the yards-after-catch.

From a recruiting standpoint, Aguero mentions that he has been in contact quite frequently with Tennessee, Penn State, Cal and Ohio State. The former two have offered, while the latter two have yet to do so.

Additionally, Aguero sports scholarships from Ole Miss and Michigan State as well, so he has a plethora of options even as he enters his sophomore season.

“Once this [coronavirus] is all over, I'm thinking about going to Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State and Tennessee,” Aguero said.

With seven total offers already, Aguero said that he is most focused on finding a school that he feels comfortable at, and doing so at Michigan with a roster full of other players from Massachusetts could help accomplish that goal down the line.

