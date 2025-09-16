Michigan Wolverines 2026 football recruiting commitments
The class of 2026 has so far seen 22 prospects commit to head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines. The class features prospects from 13 different states, including a pair of five-stars in running back Savion Hiter and edge defender Carter Meadows.
Michigan's 2026 Commitment List
*National rankings in parentheses
Dorian Barney, CB, Carrollton, Ga.
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: Barney visited Georgia Tech to see their upset win over Clemson on Sept. 13.
McHale Blade, DE, Chicago (Ill.) Simeon
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (216); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (219)
The latest: Blade took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s home opener against New Mexico on Aug. 31.
Tariq Boney, DE, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: Committed to Michigan on April 26, 2025.
Mason Bonner, TE, Denver (Colo.) Mullen
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: Bonner has eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown for a 1-2 Mullen team this season.
Jonathan Brown, RB, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: Brown carried 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown, and also caught one pass for 33 yards in a 38-21 loss to Badin on Sept. 12.
Andre Clarke Jr., DB, Henrico (Va.) Hermitage
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (141); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars
The latest: Through two games of his senior season, Clarke posted 5 tackles and three pass breakups on defense, while adding three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on offense.
Markel Dabney, LB, Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: A linebacker prospect, Dabney also plays running back for his high school and has 155 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries through two games this season.
Titan Davis, DE, St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (128); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (125)
The latest: Davis has registered 16 tackles including two sacks and eight total tackles for loss through three games of his senior season.
Jordan Deck, DB, Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars; Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (280)
The latest: Deck recorded eight total tackles, including one for loss, and returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in his team’s 46-7 win on Sept. 12.
Micah Drescher, K, Hinsdale (Ill.) Central
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: Drescher was selected to play in the Navy All-American Bowl, to be televised on NBC January 10, 2026.
Savion Hiter, RB, Mineral (Va.) Louisa County
Ratings: 247Sports - 5 stars (17); Rivals/On3 - 5 stars (8)
The latest: Hiter announced his commitment to Michigan on Aug. 19 over finalists Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.
Travis Johnson, WR, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (176); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (149)
The latest: Committed to Michigan on the Fourth of July over finalists Penn State and South Carolina.
Malakai Lee, OT, Honolulu (Haw.) Kamehameha
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (185); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (87)
The latest: Lee committed to Michigan on June 27 over finalists Alabama, Georgia and Texas.
Matt Ludwig, TE, Billings (Mont.) West
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (244); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (128)
The latest: Ludwig has 19 receptions for 287 yards and four touchdowns through three games this season. He has also rushed for a score.
Carter Meadows, DE, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (35); Rivals/On3 - 5 stars (3)
The latest: Meadows' ranking rose 27 spots and he now sits at No. 3 in the Rivals300 for the class of 2026.
Jaylen Pile, WR, Dallas (Tex.) Parish Episcopal
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: Caught 6 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns to lead Parish Episcopal to a 43-38 win over Cornerstone Christian on Sept. 12.
Zion Robinson, WR, Mansfield, Tex.
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (73); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: Through three games of his senior season Robinson has posted 16 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns.
Brady Smigiel, QB, Newbury Park, Ca.
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (199); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: Smigiel has completed 63% of his passes for 1,240 yards and 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions through four games of his senior season.
Alister Vallejo, DT, Liberty Hill, Tex.
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (210); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (269)
The latest: Vallejo has tallied 18 total tackles, including four for loss, through three games of his senior season.
Marky Walbridge, OL, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (254)
The latest: Walbridge had his rating increased from three to four stars in the latest release of the Rivals300 ranking.
Bear McWhorter, OL, White (Ga.) Cass
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars
The latest: McWhorter is lining up at left tackle and has led Cass to a 4-1 record in his senior season.
Julian Walker, DE, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (157); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (80)
The latest: Walker has made two game visits to his home-state South Carolina Gamecocks this season as he continues to evaluate his Michigan commitment.
Michigan Commitments by Position:
Quarterback (1)
Running Back (2)
Wide Receiver (3)
Tight End (2)
Offensive Line (3)
Defensive Line (6)
Linebacker (1)
Secondary (3)
Specialist (1)
Michigan Commitments by State:
California (1)
Colorado (1)
Georgia (2)
Hawaii (1)
Illinois (2)
Massachusetts (1)
Missouri (1)
Montana (1)
Ohio (1)
South Carolina (1)
Texas (4)
Virginia (4)
Washington, D.C. (2)
Michigan Commitments by Star Rating (247 / Rivals)
5 stars (1 / 2)
4 stars (13 / 10)
3 stars (8 / 10)