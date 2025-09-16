Wolverine Digest

Michigan Wolverines 2026 football recruiting commitments

The Michigan 2026 class is headlined by some stars.

Josh Helmholdt

Michigan Footbal
The class of 2026 has so far seen 22 prospects commit to head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines. The class features prospects from 13 different states, including a pair of five-stars in running back Savion Hiter and edge defender Carter Meadows.

Michigan's 2026 Commitment List

*National rankings in parentheses

Dorian Barney, CB, Carrollton, Ga.

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: Barney visited Georgia Tech to see their upset win over Clemson on Sept. 13.

McHale Blade, DE, Chicago (Ill.) Simeon

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (216); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (219)

The latest: Blade took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s home opener against New Mexico on Aug. 31.

Tariq Boney, DE, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College

Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: Committed to Michigan on April 26, 2025.

Mason Bonner, TE, Denver (Colo.) Mullen

Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: Bonner has eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown for a 1-2 Mullen team this season.

Jonathan Brown, RB, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales

Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales' Jonathan Brown (13) is one of two running backs committed to Michigan in the 2026 cycle.
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: Brown carried 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown, and also caught one pass for 33 yards in a 38-21 loss to Badin on Sept. 12.

Andre Clarke Jr., DB, Henrico (Va.) Hermitage

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (141); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars

The latest: Through two games of his senior season, Clarke posted 5 tackles and three pass breakups on defense, while adding three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on offense.

Markel Dabney, LB, Richmond (Va.) Huguenot

Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: A linebacker prospect, Dabney also plays running back for his high school and has 155 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries through two games this season.

Titan Davis, DE, St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (128); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (125)

The latest: Davis has registered 16 tackles including two sacks and eight total tackles for loss through three games of his senior season.

Jordan Deck, DB, Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars; Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (280)

The latest: Deck recorded eight total tackles, including one for loss, and returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in his team’s 46-7 win on Sept. 12.

Micah Drescher, K, Hinsdale (Ill.) Central

Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: Drescher was selected to play in the Navy All-American Bowl, to be televised on NBC January 10, 2026.

Savion Hiter, RB, Mineral (Va.) Louisa County

Ratings: 247Sports - 5 stars (17); Rivals/On3 - 5 stars (8)

The latest: Hiter announced his commitment to Michigan on Aug. 19 over finalists Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Travis Johnson, WR, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (176); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (149)

The latest: Committed to Michigan on the Fourth of July over finalists Penn State and South Carolina.

Malakai Lee, OT, Honolulu (Haw.) Kamehameha

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (185); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (87)

The latest: Lee committed to Michigan on June 27 over finalists Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

Matt Ludwig, TE, Billings (Mont.) West

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (244); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (128)

The latest: Ludwig has 19 receptions for 287 yards and four touchdowns through three games this season. He has also rushed for a score.

Carter Meadows, DE, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga

Gonzaga (DC) Edge Carter Meadows was recently made a five-star prospect by Rivals.
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (35); Rivals/On3 - 5 stars (3)

The latest: Meadows' ranking rose 27 spots and he now sits at No. 3 in the Rivals300 for the class of 2026.

Jaylen Pile, WR, Dallas (Tex.) Parish Episcopal

Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: Caught 6 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns to lead Parish Episcopal to a 43-38 win over Cornerstone Christian on Sept. 12.

Zion Robinson, WR, Mansfield, Tex.

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (73); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: Through three games of his senior season Robinson has posted 16 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady Smigiel, QB, Newbury Park, Ca.

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (199); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: Smigiel has completed 63% of his passes for 1,240 yards and 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions through four games of his senior season.

Alister Vallejo, DT, Liberty Hill, Tex.

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (210); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (269)

The latest: Vallejo has tallied 18 total tackles, including four for loss, through three games of his senior season.

Marky Walbridge, OL, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s

Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (254)

The latest: Walbridge had his rating increased from three to four stars in the latest release of the Rivals300 ranking.

Bear McWhorter, OL, White (Ga.) Cass

Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars; Rivals/On3 - 3 stars

The latest: McWhorter is lining up at left tackle and has led Cass to a 4-1 record in his senior season.

Julian Walker, DE, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork

Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (157); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (80)

The latest: Walker has made two game visits to his home-state South Carolina Gamecocks this season as he continues to evaluate his Michigan commitment.

Michigan Commitments by Position:

Michigan's 2026 quarterback commit, Brady Smigiel, is averaging 310 passing yards per game in his senior season.
Quarterback (1)

Running Back (2)

Wide Receiver (3)

Tight End (2)

Offensive Line (3)

Defensive Line (6)

Linebacker (1)

Secondary (3)

Specialist (1)

Michigan Commitments by State:

California (1)

Colorado (1)

Georgia (2)

Hawaii (1)

Illinois (2)

Massachusetts (1)

Missouri (1)

Montana (1)

Ohio (1)

South Carolina (1)

Texas (4)

Virginia (4)

Washington, D.C. (2)

Michigan Commitments by Star Rating (247 / Rivals)

5 stars (1 / 2)

4 stars (13 / 10)

3 stars (8 / 10)

