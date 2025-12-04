Looking to add to an impressive list of running backs in recent history that have worn the Maize and Blue, five-star Savion Hiter has officially signed with UofM. The Wolverines offered Hiter on March 28, 2024, before he took an unofficial visit the following month. Over the course of the next year and a half, Hiter took two more unofficial visits and an official visit before announcing his commitment to Michigan on August 19, 2025. Hiter will look to be a key asset for the Wolverines once the current tandem of Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall is no longer in Ann Arbor. Hiter was regarded as the nation’s top running back by On3 and No. 10 recruit overall.

RELATED: Michigan early signing day tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026

Profile Overview - Savion Hiter

Savion Hiter | 247Sports

Notable Offers:

Miami, Florida State, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina, among others

Scouting report via 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins

Player comparison: Omarion Hampton (Los Angeles Chargers)

A potential star for a College Football Playoff contender as he brings the total package to the table with his burst, power, agility, balance and vision. Simply no match for high school competition as he moves at a different speed than others. Built to handle inside work with a muscled-up frame that’s already carrying 200 pounds, but can hit home runs with his acceleration. Constantly bounces off defenders or runs through them with a low pad level and seems to always be finding additional chunks of yardage. Quick to chart his course, but patient enough to read his blocks and has the awareness to get trouble well before lanes close. Hasn’t been asked to show much as a pass catcher, but has true three-down capabilities as he’s got what it takes to chip large pass rushers. Young for the grade and won’t turn 18 until he starts college, which makes his testing numbers (1.52 10-yard split, 4.12 shuttle, 36-inch vertical jump) even more impressive. Should be viewed as one of the top running back prospects to emerge from the prep ranks in recent years given what he has put on tape. Type of talent that is tracking to provide valuable minutes right away.

Announcement on X

Highlights