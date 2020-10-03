Michigan Still Squarely In The Mix For Florida State Commit Omarion Cooper

Recruiting is a cutthroat business. If a team is struggling, it's like blood in the water for other programs trying to poach talent. That's exactly what's happening with Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior cornerback Omarion Cooper.

The 6-0, 170-pounder has been committed to Florida State since June 7, but since then, Florida State has looked dreadful on the field under first-year head coach Mike Norvell. More than 25 schools offered Cooper before he pledged to the Seminoles and a few are still recruiting him aggressively, including Michigan.

The Wolverines already have a pledge in place from one Florida cornerback in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas' Ja'Den McBurrows and would love to add Cooper to the mix.

"They're still on me," Cooper said of the Wolverines. "Nothing is really happening right now. I'm just being patient with my recruitment. Michigan is a top school for me though."

Even though Cooper is committed to Florida State, it feels like he's still on the market. Obviously the Noles are in the mix, as is Michigan, along with South Carolina. Those are the schools that are showing heavy interest in Cooper and in turn, he's reciprocating.

Cooper wouldn't say anything about an imminent flip, but that's certainly what it feels like. South Carolina hasn't looked very strong on the field this year yet either, so a strong start and a successful season by the Wolverines could really grab Cooper's attention.