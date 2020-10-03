SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan Still Squarely In The Mix For Florida State Commit Omarion Cooper

BrandonBrown

Recruiting is a cutthroat business. If a team is struggling, it's like blood in the water for other programs trying to poach talent. That's exactly what's happening with Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior cornerback Omarion Cooper.

The 6-0, 170-pounder has been committed to Florida State since June 7, but since then, Florida State has looked dreadful on the field under first-year head coach Mike Norvell. More than 25 schools offered Cooper before he pledged to the Seminoles and a few are still recruiting him aggressively, including Michigan.

The Wolverines already have a pledge in place from one Florida cornerback in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas' Ja'Den McBurrows and would love to add Cooper to the mix.

"They're still on me," Cooper said of the Wolverines. "Nothing is really happening right now. I'm just being patient with my recruitment. Michigan is a top school for me though."

Even though Cooper is committed to Florida State, it feels like he's still on the market. Obviously the Noles are in the mix, as is Michigan, along with South Carolina. Those are the schools that are showing heavy interest in Cooper and in turn, he's reciprocating. 

Cooper wouldn't say anything about an imminent flip, but that's certainly what it feels like. South Carolina hasn't looked very strong on the field this year yet either, so a strong start and a successful season by the Wolverines could really grab Cooper's attention.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Is Getting A Passionate Heavy Hitter In Giovanni El-Hadi

Michigan commit Giovanni El-Hadi had another strong effort on Friday night, one that saw him contribute at four (!) positions.

Eric Rutter

Aidan Hutchinson Talks Michigan's Offseason Progression With Jon Jansen

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is anxious to take the field this fall, and he discussed that with former U-M tackle Jon Jansen on the Inside the Trenches podcast.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Makes The Cut For No. 2 Overall Player JT Tuimoloau

Michigan is still in the mix for one of the top prospects in the entire country in 2021.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Aidan Hutchinson Sees Michigan's Defense Playing As Fast As Ever

Michigan's defensive unit should be a strength of the team once again according to Aidan Hutchinson.

Eric Rutter

Michael Barrett And Andrew Stueber Talk Upcoming Season, Fall Camp

Two Michigan players spoke candidly with the media on Thursday as U-M prepares to take on the Golden Gophers in Week 1.

Eric Rutter

Andrew Stueber Discusses Which OL Are Taking First Team Reps In Camp

The Wolverines will trot out almost an entirely new offensive line group in 2020, but there will be some familiar faces among the unit.

Eric Rutter

Expectations For Joe Milton In 2020

Joe Milton is going to make or break Michigan's season in 2020.

BrandonBrown

Bigger Loss: Ambry Thomas Or Nico Collins?

Michigan will definitely miss both Nico Collins and Ambry Thomas this season.

BrandonBrown

by

MCH13

Andrew Stueber Discusses The Impact Of Jalen Mayfield's Return

Michigan senior Andrew Stueber is excited to have Jalen Mayfield next to him on the offensive line this season.

Eric Rutter

Michael Barrett Sees Ben VanSumeren Succeeding At Linebacker

Both Michael Barrett and Ben VanSumeren have switched positions while at Michigan and now they're both linebackers making their journey pretty similar.

BrandonBrown