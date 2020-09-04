SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan Extends A Trio of 2022 Offers

Eric Rutter

Earlier this week, the 2022 recruiting class entered a new contact period, so Michigan has been extremely active recently by extending offers to rising junior prospects and touching base with others. Just yesterday the Wolverines offered a trio of rising 2022 players, so the wheels keep on turning from a recruiting perspective.

Hailing from Flower Mound (Texas) Coram Deo Academy, defensive tackle Jadon Scarlett is an impressive physical prospect at 6-2, 265 pounds. Right now, Scarlett is listed as a three-star player on Rivals.com, but that ranking is as a defensive end and not at defensive tackle. Scarlett told Wolverine Digest's Brandon Brown that he will be playing on the interior defensive line this season, and Brown posted a clip on Twitter that shows exactly why Michigan is in pursuit.

Right now, Scarlett holds offers from schools like Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech and Arizona State, but plays like in Brown's tweet will draw interest from even more schools going forward. 

Another 2022 defensive lineman to monitor is St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs School defensive end Tyson Ford, who also landed an offer on Thursday. While Scarlett has a bit of rising to do to reach an elite level, Ford is already there. According to Rivals.com, Ford is the No. 6 strong-side defensive end in the country and the No. 63 player overall, so there are already high expectations placed on the 6-6, 250-pound pass rusher.

Last season, Ford played both with his hand in the dirt and from a stand up position on the edge, so he can be used in multiple ways to help confuse an opposing offense. Ford has a good deal of strength and can set the edge when stopping the run, so the strong-side seems to fit his skill set well at this stage, but he's also a quality pass rusher to boot. That said, it makes sense that schools such as Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Washington have all extended scholarships to the top 100 prospect.

Flipping over to the offensive side of the football, another intriguing move that Michigan made is doling out an offer to Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth tight end Oscar Delp. Standing at 6-5 and 218 pounds, Delp has the frame to play tight end but the hands and receiving skills of a wide-out, so he's a perfect player to use in the slot, which is where Delp did a ton of damage from in his season opener.

Playing against Mays HS, Delp caught a curl from the slot, shook off a couple would-be tacklers then turned upfield and ran along the sideline for a roughly 40-yard touchdown. Again lining up in the slot, Delp found himself open in the back corner of the end zone for a five-yard touchdown reception. Delp also showed off his blocking ability in what was a three catch, 47 yards, two touchdown effort for the junior Michigan target.

Delp is not currently regarded as one of the nation's top tight end prospects, but U-M tight end coach Sherrone Moore has a shrewd eye in the evaluation process, and Delp is starting off the year about as well as one could. If Delp can continue that type of production, he is likely to have a quick ascent in the recruiting ranks, but Michigan was the first school to take notice, so that is one feather in U-M's cap.

What do you think of the three offers extended by Michigan yesterday? Which prospect do you think the Wolverines should pursue the hardest? Let us know!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Open Letter to Kevin Warren: The Data Says Let Them Play

It's not too late for the Big Ten to reverse course and play football this fall.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Dan Patrick Previews The Big Ten's Upcoming Re-Vote

Looking ahead to the Big Ten's potential re-vote on the 2020 football season, Dan Patrick shared the latest on the developing story.

Eric Rutter

Football Chatter: Will A Big Ten Re-Vote Lead To October Football?

According to reports, a possible re-vote on the Big Ten season is scheduled for this week, but will it change the outcome?

MichaelSpath

Michigan Not Playing Is Unfair And It's The NCAA's Fault

Kwity Paye and Ryan Hayes both feel like they should be getting ready to play a game.

BrandonBrown

BREAKING: MHSAA Votes To Restart Football Season On Sept. 8

The MHSAA votes on Thursday that football will be permitted to return to the practice fields on Sept. 8 with games coming in Week 4 of the season.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offensive Line Taking Shape But Not Set In Stone

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner is tasked with finding five new starters.

BrandonBrown

2022 Five-Star RB Gavin Sawchuk Enamored With Michigan

Michigan has established a good relationship with 2022 running back Gavin Sawchuk, and the junior would like to visit the school once again.

Eric Rutter

Kaden Weatherby Raves About Reece Atteberry, Ed Warinner, Michigan Offer

Offered offensive lineman has a strong bond with Michigan freshman Reece Attebery and a high opinion of Ed Warinner and program already.

BrandonBrown

Three Reasons Why Donovan Edwards Will Pick Michigan

Donovan Edwards is arguably Michigan's top remaining target in the 2021 class.

BrandonBrown

by

MichiganMan1

Fall Camp Tracker: Guys And Dudes

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has revealed a few key contributors on defense during team practices.

Eric Rutter