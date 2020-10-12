SI.com
Top Target Rayshaun Benny Nearing Decision

BrandonBrown

Earlier this week, Oak Park (Mich.) High big man Rayshaun Benny dropped his top four and Michigan is still in the hunt.

Kentucky, Michigan State and Penn State are the other three programs still battling it out for the 6-5, 275-pounder, who excels on both sides of the ball. For much of his recruitment, Benny was viewed as an offensive tackle prospect, but Michigan has always like him as a defensive tackle. 

Recently, the athletic big man was relabeled as a DT on 247 Sports, and he's now considered the No. 188 overall prospect in the country. He's racked up nearly 40 offers over the course of his prep career, so for Michigan to be in the mix still, and likely leading, it's a big deal.

Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore and defensive line coach Shaun Nua have been spearheading Benny's recruitment and they've done a phenomenal job. Confidence is high around Schembechler Hall, but Penn State and Kentucky do pose a threat. The Nittany Lions have been just as successful as Michigan both on the field and on the recruiting trail in recent years, and Kentucky has carved out a decent little pipeline at Oak Park over the last two cycles. In 2018, the Wildcats landed four-star guard Marquan McCall and last year they reeled in five-star defensive tackle Justin Rogers. 

Benny tweeted that he'd be committing "soon", which could really mean just about anything. After talking to someone very close to the situation, I've learned that it will be next week sometime. Benny himself doesn't know which day yet, but it's doing to happen before practice during the week of Oct. 19-23. Whenever he does pull the trigger, I expect it to be Michigan.

