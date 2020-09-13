Tavierre Dunlap Becomes First Michigan RB Commit In 2021

In the 2021 class, the running back position was one of few spots where Michigan still needed to land its first commitment, but that is no longer a concern as Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap committed to Michigan on Saturday.

After exploding for over 1,500 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns last season, Dunlap became a major priority for Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh over the offseason. Harbaugh has made multiple stops at Del Valle throughout the recruiting process as the school is also home to elite 2022 wide receiver Caleb Burton, but Dunlap had an opportunity to get to know the U-M assistant coach as well.

Harbaugh and Dunlap hopped on several Zoom calls during the recruiting dead period, so the new Michigan commit was able to learn more about Ann Arbor and the U-M campus since he wasn't able to check out the school in person as he wanted.

Ever since Dunlap landed his Michigan offer back in May, it became clear that the Wolverines were a serious contender for the SI All-American candidate, and he eventually chose the program over Oklahoma State.

“I was really excited,” Dunlap told Wolverine Digest about his Michigan offer. “Michigan is probably one of my biggest offers that I have so far, so I am blessed and very fortunate to receive one."

Particularly, Dunlap was drawn to Michigan not only because of the football team and its longstanding history but also because of the advantages that a degree from U-M would afford him down the road.

"Their academics stands out a whole lot," Dunlap said. "Some schools are huge on football but their academics isn’t there. Now, academics is a huge priority for some schools, but not a lot of schools have academics like Michigan. I don’t even think a lot of people know how good Michigan is when it comes to academics because there are a whole lot of benefits to Michigan.”

Back in May, Dunlap outlined what exactly he is looking for in a college, and this explanation helps lay out the groundwork for why he chose to become a Wolverine earlier today.

“I am looking for a school whose degree actually means something," Dunlap said. "I want a school who is going to help me after football and build me up as a person and as an athlete and is going to help me get to my destination when it comes to football, which is the NFL. I’m looking for a second family and a second home, basically a place that I can come back to, a place where good memories are going to be made.”

Dunlap is the first running back commitment for Michigan in the 2021 cycle, but the Wolverines are still pushing hard to land West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards. Taking Dunlap is not expected to hurt U-M's chances with Edwards since all the schools he is still considering already have running backs committed as well.

After losing Markus Allen earlier in the week, Michigan now has 21 commitments once again with Dunlap in the fold. The Wolverines were knocking on the door of a top five class prior to this point, so a strong finish could jettison U-M into that position once again.

What do you think of Michigan's 2021 class now that Dunlap has jumped aboard? Where should Michigan's focus turn to next? Let us know!