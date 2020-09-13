What To Expect From Tavierre Dunlap At Michigan

Designated as an SI All-American candidate, Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap had an extremely productive junior season. After rushing for over 1,500 yards and picking up 23 total touchdowns, Dunlap blew up on the recruiting trail over the offseason.

But despite over 30 scholarship offers, Dunlap picked Michigan after hearing from U-M running backs coach on a regular basis. And when Dunlap arrives on campus in Ann Arbor, what will Harbaugh have to work with? Take a look at the Wolverine Digest scouting report on Michigan's newest commit in the 2021 class:

On tape, Dunlap shows a lot of strong qualities that should translate to the collegiate level. Dunlap has quick feet and is shifty in the backfield. He breaks off a lot of long runs and has the speed to pull away in the open field, which partly explains his 23 touchdown performance from a year ago.

Standing at 6-0 and 196 pounds, Dunlap is a bit slight of build and could be well served to add 10 to 15 more pounds before entering college while still maintaining the breakaway speed he has right now. However, Dunlap does use his size and power to his advantage and bowls over several defenders on his highlight tape. Dunlap keeps his pad level low, which is a stark benefit on north-south running plays.

Shortly after Dunlap picked up his Michigan offer, Wolverine Digest spoke with Del Valle head coach Charles Burton about what the highly touted prospect brings to the table.

“He is a complete back,” Burton said. “Still has room for improvement in all areas, but the speed he has with his size is special. Great vision and settle movements are great added dimensions to his game.

“Pass blocking needs to get better, but his hands have improved every year, and I expect he can be a weapon in the passing game as well,” Burton said. “Pass protection needs work,” Dunlap said. “He hasn’t been asked to do it as much with us. He can, just will need more reps.”

So far, Dunlap marks running back commitment No. 1 in the 2021 cycle for Michigan, and he looks to be a talented prospect who can do a little bit of everything. Whether asked to grind out tough yards in short down-and-distance situations or to evade tackles and run away from defenders in space, Dunlap has excelled at the high school level.

Dunlap has many of the same traits that made Michigan so interested in West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards. The new Michigan commit is versatile, is loaded with speed and can break through tackles when necessary. All of these qualities will be helpful at the next level.

Here is what the SI All-American team had to say about Dunlap in their analysis:

Frame: Tall relative to position with narrow, yet muscular build. Room to add mass throughout, particularly chest and trunk.

Athleticism: Balanced athlete with good burst and long speed, verified by well above average times in track and field. Runs a bit high but proves elusive despite higher center of gravity than most, with ability to get to top speed relatively quickly.

Instincts: Patient runner with subtle quickness and bounce. One-cut style built for spread/modern football with some finishing power when he plays behind his pads. Acceleration in the open field may be best trait with ability to make initial defender miss a close second. Vision and no-nonsense style makes for efficiency.

Polish: Steady production in the Lone Star State with one-cut style and decisive north-south efficiency coaches love. Comfortable working in tight quarters or in space, including as a pass catcher with natural hands and body control to make plays after the catch. A lower center of gravity and pressing the hole more consistently will only enhance strengths.

Bottom Line: Dunlap has the frame and athleticism, along the skillset, to project as a three-down back built for modern college football. With a bit more mass and lowered pad level, he could even project as a workhorse type with a one-cut style and efficiency attacking inside or out. The quickness and long speed are present enough to tab him as a multi-year starter in a modern offensive scheme.

What are your thoughts on Michigan's latest pickup on the recruiting trail? How early do you think Dunlap could crack the starting lineup at Michigan? Let us know!