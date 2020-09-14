Commitment Impact: Tavierre Dunlap To Michigan

Commitment No. 21 in Michigan's 2021 class is Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap. The versatile back pulled the trigger for the Wolverines over the weekend filling a need in the class. Take a look at how he fits in at U-M as a player, member of the 2021 class and future piece of Michigan's roster.

The Player

Dunlap currently checks in at 6-0, 210 pounds and really looks the part of an every-down back. He's a little tall and upright compared to many running backs but that means he's got a lot of room to add bulk throughout his upper body. He's a very solid overall athlete with good quickness and enough long speed to be a home run threat.

Dunlap shows good patience and but can really turn it on in an instance with quick twitch burst and nice footwork. He does run a little bit upright but he keeps his legs high, which makes him tough to bring down. He shows good vision on tape and really does a good job of getting the gettable yards. He doesn't dance or go east and west very much, which makes him a very efficient back.

The Class

As the first running back commit in the class, Dunlap obviously has a safe spot. With that said, the staff is definitely not done at the position as the No. 1 overall target Donovan Edwards is still uncommitted and on the board. The 5-11, 190-pounder out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) is high on the Wolverines but also likes powers like Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia. Luckily for Michigan, the Buckeyes and Bulldogs already have highly-rated running backs committed, and the Sooners are the presumed favorite for Camar Wheaton, one of the only backs in the country ranked higher than Edwards.

The in-state product is growing tired of the recruiting process and may make his decision sooner rather than later. I think Michigan is the leader in the clubhouse and many around the program do as well.

The Team

Because of the "ghost year" of eligibility in 2020, every running back on Michigan's roster may be back in 2021 with the same status as right now, and that's actually pretty conceivable. Fifth-year senior Chris Evans is the only player who could be on the move simply because he would be entering year No. 6 in Ann Arbor when next season rolls around. Current backs sophomore Zach Charbonnet and redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins, along with freshman Blake Corum, would still have multiple years of eligibility left, meaning they'll still be in maize and blue barring an unexpected transfer. Because of that, I don't think Dunlap will be called upon as a freshman, and maybe not even during his second year in Ann Arbor, but he could be in line to provide depth during the 2022 season depending on what Evans does.

The pandemic-induced free year makes predicting future roster make-ups nearly impossible, but everyone could be back next fall. If that happens, it's likely going to be a longer wait than normal for Dunlap when it comes to getting meaningful snaps. He's not necessarily not ready, there are just some really good, more experienced backs ahead of him in Ann Arbor already.