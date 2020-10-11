2022 WR Tay'Shawn Trent Shines Under Friday Night Lights

In a highly anticipated matchup between two of Michigan's top 2022 prospects, Detroit (Mich.) Eastpointe's Tay'Shawn Trent and Roseville (Mich.) High's Tyrell Henry squared off on Friday night.

Not only did the two players play against each other, but the pair of Michigan targets were assigned to guard each other on almost every play. Trent, who is 6-4, lined up at wide receiver and outside linebacker, whereas Henry spent time at wide receiver, in the backfield as a Wildcat quarterback and also in the secondary as a corner.

Wolverine Digest was on site to take in the matchup, and here are some main takeaways from the contest.

- Early on, Henry got the better of the matchup with two quick receptions in the first quarter, but Trent quickly turned the tables with two big first down receptions towards the end of the second half. The two players were jawing at each other throughout the game, and it was clear that both prospects were excited to face off against another talented skill position player.

- On defense, Trent used his size, length and quickness to make an impact on the edge. Trent often lined up near the line of scrimmage and would blitz the quarterback when not dropping back to cover Henry downfield. Trent registered an important tackle for loss and a key sack in the second half, so he made an impact on that side of the ball as well, but his future is pretty clearly at wide receiver.

- In the second half, Trent really settled into a groove and was able to get some separation in his routes. Trent is a big, physical wide receiver, so he had a size matchup essentially all game long. Roseville moved Henry off of Trent periodically during the game, opting to go with a taller defensive back in coverage, but it did not matter much. When Trent wanted to race downfield for a long pass play, he was able to do so with will.

- At on point, Eastpointe was aiming to extend its second-half lead on Roseville, and the team went to Trent for a two point conversion. Trent made an impressive catch in the back right corner of the end zone to help build momentum for the Shamrocks.

- Trent was not the only player making big plays in the game, though, as Henry reeled in a big 20-yard touchdown catch right over the top of an Eastpointe defender. Henry is also the punter for Roseville this season, and the 2022 prospect decided to tuck the ball and run for a big first down out of the punting formation. Henry had the option to do so all night long, and he eventually pulled the trigger in a key moment as Roseville was backed up against its own end zone.

- Towards the end of the contest, Eastpointe seemed to have the game under control and was in the process of locking up the victory. The Shamrocks decided to dial up a long pass play and went to Trent along the left sidelines, and the four-star prospect jumped up to make a contested grab before scampering into the end zone for a game-clinching touchdown.

- Henry had a pretty quiet second half and had to battle not only Trent but a vocal crowd that consistently let the visiting player have it. At times, Henry appeared to be rattled as he barked back at the crowd, and he was not much of a factor in the second half. But at 6-0 and 165 pounds, it looks like Henry's future might be better served as a defensive back than as a slot wide receiver at the next level.

When the contest wrapped up, it was clear that Trent was the best athlete on the field. He is also a noted basketball player where his leaping ability is well utilized, but it is important to note that Trent is young for his grade at 16 years old, and it's already evident that he's a very high ceiling athlete who will make plays at the college level as well.

What do you think of the 2022 class in Michigan? Which players should the Wolverines focus on the most in that cycle? Let us know!