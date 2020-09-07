Michigan LB Commit Tyler McLaurin Shined At Labor Day Camp

Though Illinois has opted to move its high school football season to the spring of 2021, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker and Michigan commit Tyler McLaurin has stayed busy throughout the offseason. Wasting no time, even on a holiday, McLaurin attended the Next Level Athletic Labor Day Showcase on Monday and drew rave reviews from those in attendance.

In fact, Prep Redzone's National Director of Scouting, Jacob Lemming, had an opportunity to watch McLaurin workout first hand, and he broke down what his main takeaways were from Monday's camp.

"He moved extremely well," Lemming told Wolverine Digest. "I was really impressed by his burst and lateral movement."

Last year, McLaurin was Bolingbrook's best defender in terms of stifling the run game, and the Michigan commit showed that he is as instinctive as any player on the field. Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow is on record applauding McLaurin's headiness and approach to film study, and that same type of football I.Q. was clear once again on Monday.

"He's a natural in coverage," Lemming said. "The kid understands pass concepts and doesn't bite on shallow crosses in zone. I think he has the potential to play Sam or Will for Michigan. He looks like a natural dropping into coverage."

Standing at 6-3 and now up to 220 pounds, McLaurin is versatile enough to play quite a few different linebacker positions at the next level. Coach Ivlow had planned on using McLaurin in the middle once again this season, but U-M linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary has talked with the Michigan commit about lining up at multiple spots.

Many recruiting sites have McLaurin listed at outside linebacker, but that may be more of a formality at this point. And based on how he performed at the camp earlier today, McLaurin looks like he could play anywhere at the second level since he's effective in both stuffing the run and in pass coverage.

"Based on how big he looked in person as a 17 year old, I think he'll probably play Will linebacker at the next level right away," Lemming said. "He'll be 230 by the time he gets to Ann Arbor and the reality is it's hard to fine a true freshman Sam that big. I think he'll start off as a Will and possibly develop into a Mike linebacker."

Michigan already has two inside linebacker commits in Dedham (Mass.) Nobles and Greenough's Casey Phinney and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas' Jaden Hood, so the Wolverines have done quite well at securing talented players with a nose for the football. McLaurin is another prospect who fits that mold, and his versatility will be useful in college.

Right now, Hood is still looking at taking his official visits before signing his national letter of intent, so the Wolverines will have to monitor that situation, but McLaurin could easily enter college intending to play inside linebacker if that is the case.

What do you think of Michigan's linebacker haul so far? Where will McLaurin be better utilized, outside or in the middle as a Mike? Let us know!