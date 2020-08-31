Versatile Athlete Tyrell Henry Talks Josh Gattis, Importance Of Michigan Being First Offer

Roseville (Mich.) High athlete Tyrell Henry has 16 offers and you could make a pretty strong argument that Michigan is his biggest. The Nittany Lions are also involved, which certainly carries some weight, but only one school can claim they were first, and that's U-M.

The 6-0, 160-pounder is considered an athlete because of his abilities as a wide receiver, defensive back and even dual-threat quarterback, but the Wolverines and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis like him as a pass catcher. He shows flashes of speed in space with Mike Sainristil- and Giles Jackson-like moves, which definitely seems to appeal to Gattis.

Henry recently spoke about the Michigan offer, Gattis' football mind and how he sees his recruitment going overall.