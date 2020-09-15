Versatility A Key Component In Michigan's 2021 Recruiting Class

One of the main aspects in collecting a quality recruiting class is restocking the football team's roster in the areas that need the most depth. That requires a lot of foresight, but it also protects the squad from developing any glaring weak points that would be difficult to address mid-season.

For the most part, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has done a good job of that in Ann Arbor, electing to take talented athletes who can play more than one position more often than not. So far, his 2021 recruiting class is no different.

Flexibility on the O-Line

Over the past couple years, Michigan has had to juggle its offensive line rotation a bit depending on injuries and other mitigating factors. As a result, players like Cesar Ruiz, who was mostly a center, also started five games while at Michigan. Jon Runyan Jr. also slid around the OL and started at both the right and left tackle spots.

Since it's difficult to predict where needs will be with 100% accuracy, U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner has opted to recruit players that could fill multiple holes in the lineup if need be. In this class, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy lineman Greg Crippen is playing center for the Ascenders, but he has experience at offensive guard and may find himself at that position in college. In fact, Crippen says that Warinner instructed him to be ready to potentially play any of the five offensive line positions.

Before Crippen committed, Michigan already had one pledge up front in Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai-Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi. While he is set to play left tackle this fall after lining up at right tackle a year ago, SI All-American projects that he could move inside at the next level if need be. Though he has the length and reach to be an asset on the outside, having the tools necessary to slide to the interior is an added plus that gives El-Hadi more value in college.

Defensive front seven offers many different looks

At times, it can be tough to know exactly how a junior prospect will develop by the team that athlete gets to campus over a year later, and that much is certainly true on the defensive line. So, to counter that reality U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua is gathering a crop of run stoppers and pass rushers that have the ability to be used at multiple positions up front.

Though recruited as a defensive end, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguara prospect Quintin Somerville was told by Michigan during the recruiting process that he'd have the opportunity to pick his hand up and roam around in coverage. Given his pass rush skills, Somerville could play either weak-side or strong-side defensive end in college, and the flexibility to drop back in zone also makes the edge defender even more dangerous.

Along that same line, Suffield (Ct.) Academy defensive end Kechaun Bennett is one of the more athletic defensive commits for Michigan. Standing at 6-4 and 220 pounds, Bennett is an explosive athlete that can get to the quarterback in a hurry. Given his mobility and speed, Michigan thinks that Bennett could provide a boost to the Viper position, so that's another factor that convinced the SI All-American to commit to the Wolverines. And since Somerville was told he could have a similar role, it makes a potential defense with the two on opposite sides of the formation even more dangerous.

Also on the defensive line is Middletown (NJ) Mater Dei defensive end Dominick Giudice, a player who led the state of New Jersey with 25 sacks a season ago. Over the offseason, Giudice has worked to pack on muscle and is at least 20 pounds bigger than his playing weight from 2019. With that increased size and strength, Giudice could project to either strong-side defensive end or even a long, stocky interior defensive lineman if need be. Giudice's burst was one of his strongest attributes from a year ago, and if he can maintain that in college, he could be a handful for opposing offensive lines.

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker Tyler McLaurin is another prospect that will afford Michigan a few different options in college. This year, Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow was planning on playing the Michigan commit at inside linebacker before the season was postponed, but many think the talented 'backer could play on the outside in college. McLaurin says he's been instructed to prepare for any linebacker position, so his versatility could show itself if he's given the opportunity to play multiple spots at Michigan.

Do you think this strategy is a particularly effective one in terms of shoring up Michigan's depth? Who do you think will make the largest impact as a Wolverine out of this group? Let us know!