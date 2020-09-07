Michigan Offers No. 1 Player In 2022 Class

On the recruiting front, the defensive tackle position will likely be a big focus for Michigan moving forward. Last year, the Wolverines failed to sign an interior defensive lineman in the 2020 class, so that makes the position even more important this year and next.

As far as 2021 goes, Michigan has put itself in good position with Oak Park (Mich.) High lineman Rayshaun Benny and Jersey City (NJ) St. Peters Prep defensive tackle George Rooks, but U-M is already looking ahead to find run stuffers in the 2022 class as well.

With that, Michigan extended a pair of offers recently, the first one going to St. Charles (Mo.) High defensive tackle Marquis Gracial. According to Rivals.com, Gracial checks in as a three-star prospect, but he already has attracted some major schools despite that modest ranking. With Michigan also extending a scholarship on Saturday, Gracial reports offers from Alabama, Oklahoma State and Texas to combine with a handful of smaller schools.

Standing at 6-5 and 295 pounds, Gracial already has the build and size of a college lineman, though he is just entering his junior season. As a quick developer, Gracial shows a quick burst after the ball is snapped, and he uses his leverage to stay low and break into the backfield. Once there, Gracial causes problems with his disruptive nature as he aggressively pursues the ball carrier, though he does over pursue at times. Overall, the 2022 prospect who has spoken to U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua looks like one of the top players in the state of Missouri for next year and will be a target to monitor moving forward.

On Sunday, Michigan made its move on one of the top players in the country for the 2022 cycle in Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict at Auburndale defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Compared to Gracial, Nolen is much more of a known commodity as he ranks as the No. 1 overall player in the nation. Nolen holds offers from a litany of powerhouse programs, and he has spoken favorably about Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Ole Miss and Mississippi State in the past. Nolen grew up in Mississippi, so it makes sense that he's still partial to those familiar schools.

Though Michigan will be battling against some of college football's heaviest hitters for Nolen, U-M has a unique recruiting pitch. Given the school's lack of a DT commit in 2020 and the relative lack of depth at the position on campus right now, Michigan could carve out a big role on the field just for Nolen. As a five-star prospect, Nolen would be expected to see the field early, and Ann Arbor could be a place where he could be guaranteed an impact role early on.

Nolen is a powerful, quick player who is difficult to stop for more than a couple seconds. His 6-4, 300-pound body is already capable of taking on double teams and splitting through into the backfield, and he's a noted quality run stopper as well.

The Wolverines already have a pledge in the 2022 class from Essexville (Mich.) Garber athlete Alex VanSumeren, and he's expected to slot in at the DT spot as well, so Michigan has a good start at adding depth there, though a player of Nolen's caliber could come in and demand immediate snaps given his potential and physical tools.

How many defensive tackles do you think Michigan should aim to add in the 2022 cycle? Should the staff go all in and attempt to bring Nolen into the fold? Let us know!