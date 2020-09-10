Dissecting The Wide Receiver Position In The 2021 Class After Markus Allen's Decommitment

Last evening, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen decided to reopen his recruitment and decommitted from the Wolverines.

Allen simply said that he didn't feel loved or wanted by the Michigan staff, and that's what led to him backing off of his pledge. The 6-3, 205-pounder had gotten off to a hot start to his senior season, which had Michigan fans excited, but now he'll be suiting up elsewhere in college.

With Allen back on the market Michigan may look for a replacement but it's not automatic. The coaches are very happy with Andrel Anthony, Cristian Dixon and Xavier Worthy as its wide receiver haul, but may keep the door open for the right prospect.

"There doesn't have to be a new move right now," a source close to the program said. "They're just evaluating players and if someone comes up and checks the boxes, then that's a positive but if not, no big deal. They're not taking someone to just take them. It has to be the right fit and measurables-wise, they want someone with real speed and who is at least 6-feet tall."

Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas and Ewa Beach (Hawaii) James Campbell athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala check those boxes and remain high on the Wolverines.

Thomas, a 6-1, 205-pounder who looks a lot like Allen on the field, was once viewed as a potential Michigan lean but remains open to other schools such as Arkansas, Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State. The versatile receiver also shines on the baseball field and has been in contact with Wolverines skipper Erik Bakich as well.

Mokiao-Atimalala checks in at 6-1, 170 pounds and could play receiver or in the secondary for the Wolverines. He recently dropped a top 10 that consisted of Michigan along with Notre Dame, UCLA, Hawaii, USC, Maryland, Utah, Virginia, Nebraska and UCF. The versatile Hawaiian likes Michigan and definitely feels like a priority because of how bad everyone wants him in Ann Arbor.

"Michigan is actually recruiting me for both sides of the ball," Mokiao-Atimalala said. "Coach [Josh] Gattis wants me on offense and Coach [Bob] Shoop wants me on defense. And then Coach [Jim] Harbaugh just wants me on the team. They made it clear to me that if I come to them I can choose which side of the football I want to play on."

It wouldn't surprise me if Michigan rolled through signing day with just three wide receiver commits, but reeling in one of these two guys would certainly be icing on the cake. There's also a chance that a new name pops up on Gattis' radar as the staff begins to evaluate new film this season.