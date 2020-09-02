SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

SI All-American: Michigan Wide Receiver Haul Among Best In Nation

BrandonBrown

Michigan has commitments in place from four wide receivers and each of them brings something different to the table. Markus Allen is a big bodied, jump ball catcher and an absolute handful to bring down after the catch. Andrel Anthony is a solid route runner and a contortionist. He make the tough catch look easy. Cristian Dixon has good, not great size, but really looks the part. He's the technician of the group. He's not a burner but he will get open and he'll catch everything. Xavier Worthy is a burner. He boasts 10.65 speed in the 100-meter dash and can absolutely jump out of the gym. He's the slightest of the group but he's also the most dynamic. They're all coveted guys planning to wear the winged helmet. Because of that, they're being mentioned as one of the best hauls in the country by SI All-American.

Only three programs have a pair of receivers in the SI99 already committed — Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's fourth pledge was on the edge of being in the SI99 so they take the top spot, but U-M is right there.

Each one of the future Wolverines is over 6-feet tall while profiling as versatile pieces, especially in the case of SI99 members Xavier Worthy and Christian Dixon. It's not hard to project either as an 'X' or on the inside working at No. 2 or No. 3 in spread personnel sets when it comes to elusiveness in Worthy's case and polish in Dixon's. Worthy is the group's headliner at this point with his improved polish and head-turning ability to get vertical thanks to his top-end speed. In-stater Andrel Anthony is a possession prospect with great ball skills and ability to make contested catches. Markus Allen, who had a huge senior year debut in scoring three touchdowns last week, aligns with Dixon as high floor prospects with enough size, polish and raw play-making ability to bet on at the next level. 

Michigan could very well be done at wide receiver and everyone interested would be just fine with that. The foursome checks a lot of boxes both on the field and off. It's always good to have a couple Cali kids like Dixon and Worthy in the mix and it's important to keep local products home like in-stater Anthony and Ohio native Allen.

The only other recruit who seems to getting some attention still is Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas. The 6-1, 205-pounder is also a standout on the baseball field and has gotten attention from Michigan for both sports. Thomas posted this graphic from Michigan on his Twitter page in mid-July.

He also received an official offer from U-M on August 1, despite all four current commits being committed by then. Beyond him, Michigan seems content with its wide receiver recruiting. 

Wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has stacked up some really nice talent over the last couple of cycles and should have a lot of weapons to roll out over the next few years.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Open Letter to Kevin Warren: The Data Says Let Them Play

It's not too late for the Big Ten to reverse course and play football this fall.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Three Reasons Why Donovan Edwards Will Pick Michigan

Donovan Edwards is arguably Michigan's top remaining target in the 2021 class.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Offers Quartet Of 2022 Offensive Linemen From Colorado

Ed Warinner was busy yesterday as he offered four linemen from the state of Colorado alone.

BrandonBrown

WATCH: J.J. McCarthy Shows Elite Arm Strength In IMG Academy Scrimmage

Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy shows his stuff against his teammates in a scrimmage.

Eric Rutter

Dan Patrick: Big Ten Targeting Oct. 10 Start For Football Season

The latest rumor on the Big Ten season has the conference looking at a potential Oct. 10 return to play according to Dan Patrick.

Eric Rutter

by

Samwise

Discussing Michigan's Preseason AP Rank, Biggest Competition in 2020

There's probably about a 10-spot range that Michigan could fall into.

BrandonBrown

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Top Four Quarterback Targets In 2022

The Michigan staff has its sights set on several quarterback prospects in the 2022 class.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Reaches Out To 2022 Recruits As Contact Period Opens Up

Right as the contact period for 2022 prospects began, the Michigan staff was ready to go and hit the ground running.

Eric Rutter

Domani Jackson Among 2022 Targets To Post Michigan Edits

Once the contact period opened up for 2022 prospects, Michigan wasted no time in reaching out to highly coveted recruits.

Eric Rutter

Michigan President Mark Schlissel Voted To Postpone Football, Donald Trump Now Involved

Michigan's president was one of 11 who voted in favor of postponing football this fall.

BrandonBrown