Skip to main content

JUST IN: Massive Piece Of Michigan Offense Returning For 2023 Season

Michigan should be really, really good once again in 2023, and tonight's decision only adds to that.

After taking several weeks to figure things out, Trevor Keegan finally has made a decision about his future. The talented guard took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Keegan plays guard, which is no a position that receives a lot of attention, but he's been instrumental in both Joe Moore Award winning offensive lines over the past two seasons. Keegan has started 23 games while at Michigan at left guard and will certainly add to that total now in 2023. 

Here are some of Keegan's notable accomplishments at Michigan through four seasons, via MGoBlue.com:

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, second team media in 2022; honorable mention, coaches and media in 2021)
• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)
• Two-time letterman (2020-21)
• Has appeared in 30 games in his career (four, special teams only) along the offensive line with 23 career starts at left guard

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Wolverines

michigan helmet
Football

JUST IN: Massive Piece Of Michigan Offense Returning For 2023 Season

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Stadium
Football

JUST IN: U-M President Issues Statement On Harbaugh

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Helmet
Football

BREAKING: Key Piece Of Michigan Defense Enters Transfer Portal

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh kevin warren
Football

BREAKING: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren To Take NFL Position

By Christopher Breiler
Talking Jim Harbaugh 2-2-22
Football

JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations

By Christopher Breiler
DSC_4723
Football

Where's Warde?

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft

By Christopher Breiler
aidan hutchinson
Football

Aidan Hutchinson Trolls Green Bay Packers, Fans

By Brandon Brown