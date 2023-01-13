JUST IN: Massive Piece Of Michigan Offense Returning For 2023 Season

After taking several weeks to figure things out, Trevor Keegan finally has made a decision about his future. The talented guard took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Keegan plays guard, which is no a position that receives a lot of attention, but he's been instrumental in both Joe Moore Award winning offensive lines over the past two seasons. Keegan has started 23 games while at Michigan at left guard and will certainly add to that total now in 2023.

Here are some of Keegan's notable accomplishments at Michigan through four seasons, via MGoBlue.com:

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, second team media in 2022; honorable mention, coaches and media in 2021)

• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)

• Two-time letterman (2020-21)

• Has appeared in 30 games in his career (four, special teams only) along the offensive line with 23 career starts at left guard

