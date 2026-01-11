Michigan football addresses QB depth with veteran transfer addition
After losing three quarterbacks to the transfer portal, it was crucial that the Michigan Wolverines football team found depth at the position through the transfer portal.
On Sunday afternoon, Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine reported that UofM has added a new QB to its roster for the upcoming season, Brayden Fowler-Nicolsi.
Spending four seasons with Colorado State, Fowler-Nicolsi finished his career with nearly 7,000 passing yards and 38 touchdowns through the air. He also added six rushing touchdowns while with the Rams. He has started 28 games in his college career.
The Aledo, Texas native had his best season in 2023, throwing for 3,460 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Out of high school, he had offers from Arizona, Pittsburgh, Arkansas State, MTSU and Nevada.
How it Impacts Michigan
As mentioned, the Wolverines were in need of a backup quarterback. Bringing in a veteran quarterback to have as insurance behind Bryce Underwood is critical. He should be the clear second quarterback on the depth chart next fall.
For the quarterbacks who have left Ann Arbor, Davis Warren departed for Stanford, while Mikey Keene is heading to Arizona State.
Former quarterback-two, Jadyn Davis, is still in search of a new home. It was reported that he had a visit with BYU set up.
This fall, the Wolverines will also have two true freshmen joining the squad in Tommy Carr and Brady Smigiel.
