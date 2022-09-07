Roman Wilson To Make History On Saturday Night

There's just something special about a game inside of Michigan Stadium under the lights. Whether it's the history of the stadium itself or nearly 115,000 fans creating an endless sea of Maize, night games at the Big House are an experience unlike any other.

While all of the players admit that playing under the lights at Michigan Stadium is special, Saturday nights contest between No. 4 Michigan and Hawaii will carry extra significance for junior wideout, Roman Wilson.

Wilson is Michigan's sole player from The Aloha State and just the fourth player in program history with a hometown in Hawaii. On Saturday night, he'll become the first Wolverine from Hawaii to play against the Rainbow Warriors.

“I just feel so blessed,” Wilson said this week. “Growing up, I never expected to, first of all, be at Michigan and then be able to play my hometown. I just feel like it’s such a surreal moment and I’m just so honored.”

Although Wilson obviously hopes to have a big outing against the Rainbow Warriors, he admits that the Hawaii football program holds a special place in his heart.

“I know their head coach, Timmy Chang, was a big inspiration for a lot of people growing up. Colt Brennan, there were a couple of receivers that I knew and kind of watched throughout the years. I feel like when people go to their hometown and they live there, it means so much to their community. You look up and look at these role models in your life and realize you can be like them too.”

Michigan will take on Hawaii this Saturday at Michigan Stadium at 8:00 PM on BTN.