Daylen Baldwin Explains Exactly Why Ronnie Bell Is Still Invaluable

Even though Ronnie Bell is out with an injury, he's still a leader and a motivator in the wide receiver room.

Ronnie Bell is one of the most well liked players on Michigan's roster per the coaches and players. He was voted a captain before the season started and has led U-M in receptions the last two years. He was leading a talented yet unproven wide receiver room throughout fall camp and was ready for a breakout year.

He got going early by scoring on a huge 76-yard bomb against Western Michigan in the opener and might've had the catch of the year despite it being nullified by a bogus offensive pass interference call. He also looked like a pro while returning punts, but unfortunately injured his knee bringing one back and just like that, his season was over.

Yet Bell has not let that slow him down. He's a mainstay on the field during pregame warmups, now without crutches, and is always talking to his guys. Whether he's fired up before the game kicks off, calming guys down after a mistake or helping guys figure out how to be more effective, he's locked in. Daylen Baldwin spoke to the media today and gushed about Bell's involvement.

"Ronnie talks to us everyday about every little thing," Baldwin said. "He's a huge help. Everyday. I appreciate Ronnie a lot."

Baldwin's words shouldn't come as a surprise. Head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke about Bell's role even before it started because he knew how his senior captain would handle the recovery process and how he would approach being around but not on the field.

"The best way not to be left out is to help out,” Harbaugh said. “Leading from the sideline, being a captain. Also, he can contribute intellectually, because he’s a smart guy. Ronnie definitely is driven, cares about the team and will continue to be a big part of it, I’m sure.”

That's exactly what's happened. Each week you can see Bell with his position group, talking to guys, pointing at different parts of the field and getting hyped up as if he will be strapping it up come kickoff. Unfortunately for Bell, he has to stay on the sidelines but he has not let that ruin his season. The other receivers have noticed.

“Whenever Ronnie [took] the field, he wants to dominate in all phases of the game: whether it’s catching the ball, run-blocking on the perimeter — it’s just everything," Henning said. “It’s something that everybody takes away and respects so much about him.”

Even though Bell isn't on the field, he's in the minds of his fellow receivers. Baldwin put it perfectly today, and it's something that definitely seems to be showing up as of late.

"Every single day he gives us something that we need."