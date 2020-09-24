Ronnie Bell And Joe Milton Poised For Special Season

Ronnie Bell led Michigan in catches and receiving yards last year as a sophomore and will likely do the same in 2020 as a junior, especially when you consider his chemistry with redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton.

The two have been together in Ann Arbor for more than five months, which allowed them to work out, develop timing and build chemistry as they prepare for the 2020 campaign. Bell explains how all of that came about and gives his opinion on how Milton, as well as redshirt freshman Cade McNamara, have approached their craft.