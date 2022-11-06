Michigan Continues To Roll

With only four regular season games left for both Michigan and Ohio State, everything was starting to look set for an undefeated matchup against the Buckeyes in late November. The game against Rutgers in Piscataway looked to just be a stepping stone on the way to that elusive goal.

But the Scarlet Knights had no intention of rolling over, at least at first.

Rutgers came to play, and at least early, their aggressive play calls and physical style of play put Michigan on the back foot. But it wasn't enough, as the Wolverines adapted in the second half on their way to a dominant 52-17 win, climbing to 9-0 and keeping their postseason goals alive.

Michigan had no problem moving the chains on its first drive.

The Wolverines quickly found their way into the red zone behind productive runs from both sophomores Donovan Edwards and JJ McCarthy, but Rutgers locked down in the short field. Blake Corum’s usually productive red zone runs were belabored, and although he found the endzone on 4th and Goal at the one yard line, it was by no means easy.

Michigan’s next drive stalled out, and punter Brad Robbins trotted out to send the ball away for only the second time in the last 3 games. But the punt team looked out of practice, Robbins’ punt was blocked, and Rutgers returned it for a touchdown to knot the score at seven.

Again, Michigan eased its way into the red zone, but once it was there, nothing came easy. Bailed out by an illegal substitution penalty on 3rd and goal, the Wolverines were given an extra try, and ended up needing it, housing it on 4th and goal. Corum got up shaky after the play, as did tight end Luke Schoonmaker earlier in the drive. Both were okay, but it's clear the Wolverines were taken aback by the Scarlet Knight physicality.

Rutgers’ physicality continued to affect the Wolverines. Blake Corum was stuffed up the middle on a couple occasions, and an incompletion set up a long field goal for Jake Moody, who missed wide from 50.

A 48 yard catch by Chris Long set up a red zone chance for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights managed to score on a back shoulder pass to Sean Ryan, converting a fourth down in the process. The catch gave Rutgers a 17-14 lead with a minute and change left in the half.

With the ball back, McCarthy ran the one minute drill. He aired it out multiple times, and set up another 50 yard field goal attempt for Moody. Yet again, Moody missed, this time wide left.The Scarlet Knights took a three point lead into the locker room.

As usual though, whatever happened during halftime in the locker room galvanized the Wolverines, and in a major way.

On Michigan’s first drive of the third quarter, McCarthy was finally given the green light to throw in the open field, and he seized the opportunity.

McCarthy found Donovan Edwards down the sideline for a 26 yard completion, and tried again the very next play with Schoonmaker for the touchdown, but a Rutgers safety managed to poke the ball out of his hand. McCarthy then found Edwards in the end zone to retake the lead.

The Wolverines continued their habit of second half dominance, Michael Barrett picking off the ball to give Michigan a chance to immediately pile on another score. They did so without wasting any time, behind two grinding Corum rushes.

On the very next play after the kickoff, Barrett managed to pick a Gavin Wimsatt pass off yet again, but this time a pick-six, entirely deserving of the buffs. And Will Johnson added yet another pick — the third interception in the third quarter — with Cornelius Johnson catching the touchdown to put Michigan even further out of reach.

With the Wolverines this season, certain habits have crystallized. In this game, like multiple Big Ten bouts before, Michigan struggled early before ultimately adapting to the opponents’ game plan. As usual, the running game was potent, both Corum and Edwards having their way on the ground.

But in this game, two more aspects that as yet were relatively quiet broke out. A three pick third quarter was a breakout performance from the defensive backs room. And this degree of pass production in the open field hadn’t been seen since Michigan’s out of conference schedule.

This was not the Wolverines’ first taste of adversity; but yet again, Michigan proved it could weather the storm and come out on top.