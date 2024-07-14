Michigan Football's 2025 recruiting class Top 10 in key metric
On the heels of a perfect 15-0 record and capturing the 2024 National Championship, the Michigan Wolverines are looking to capitalize on all of that success on the recruiting trail. Head coach Sherrone Moore has done a phenomenal job of rebuilding the U-M staff in the wake of Jim Harbaugh’s departure to Los Angeles, and it looks like the Wolverines are on track to sign a 2025 recruiting class that could ultimately land within the top 10 nationally.
According to 247Sports, Michigan's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 4 within the Big Ten Conference, trailing only Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State. Although Michigan ranks No. 12 nationally, the average rating per recruit is actually good for No. 8 in the country (No. 3 within the B10 Conference).
Here's a look at the Top 10 2025 recruiting classes based on average rating per recruit:
1. Alabama – 94.44
2. Ohio State – 93.89
3. Oregon – 93.88
4. LSU – 93.29
5. Georgia – 93.14
6. Florida State – 92.89
7. Clemson – 92.83
8. Michigan – 91.61
9. Texas A&M – 91.49
10. Notre Dame – 91.07
Here’s a look at all of the prospects that have committed to Michigan’s 2025 class:
1. Ivan Taylor: Four Star S, West Orange (Winter Garden, FL)
2. Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S, Gonzaga (Washington, DC)
3. Nathaniel Marshall: Four-Star DL, Fenwick (Oak Park, IL)
4. Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL, Palatine (Palatine, IL)
5. Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE, Southern Lehigh (Center Valley, PA)
6. Avery Gach: Four-Star OT, Wylie E. Groves (Franklin, MI)
7. Julius Holly: Four Star EDGE, Alpharetta (Alpharetta, GA)
8. Carter Smith: Three-Star QB, Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, FL)
9. Phillip Wright III: Three-Star WR, Destrehan (Destrehan, LA)
10. Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL, Howell (Howell, MI)
11. Jacob Washington: Three-star WR, Archbishop Shaw (Marrero, LA)
12. Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
13. Eli Owens: Three-Star TE, Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)
14. Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
15.Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB, Archbishop Shaw (Marrero, LA)
16. Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB, Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA)
