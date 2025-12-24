Dusty May reveals what has helped sparked Michigan's fast start to season

The No. 2 Michigan men's basketball team is off to a blazing hot start for the 2025-26 season as Dusty May's team has posted an 11-0 record with the new year around the corner.

This week, May spoke with CBS Sports College basketball insider Jon Rothstein in a 30-minute interview to talk about a variety of topics, including his past as a head coach at FAU, what makes Yaxel Lendeborg so effective, and more.

May also touched on just how good the Wolverines have been on the defensive side of the ball, what makes his group so efficient on that end and how it leads to easy baskets on the offensive end of the floor.

According to the KenPom rankings, which has the Wolverines as the No. 1 overall team in the nation, Michigan has been the best defensive unit in college basketball to this point in the year.

Nov 26, 2025; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the 2025 Players Era Festival championship game at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

May on Michigan's defense

"Well, the defensive side is the one that really gives you confidence that you can play freely on offense and make some mistakes and not hang on to every single possession," May told Rothstein. "You can take some calculated risks. But, defensively, we're really big, we're athletic and we feel like we play differently.

"Most importantly, our point of attack defense has been exceptional since Vegas (the Players Era Festival) with Elliot Cadeau and LJ Cason and those guys—Trey McKenney, all on the ball. Roddy Gayle—I think that's probably been the biggest difference in that, simply, our guys are covering for each other much better. They're understanding our system, how we play, what are we really looking for and what's the most important things.

"They're knowing where to look and what to look at. Just simply making plays and flying around. So, it's fun to see them covering for each other more than anything else."

Dec 21, 2025; Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) fights for control of the ball with La Salle Explorers guard Eric Acker (3) during the first half at Crisler Center.

The Wolverines will get a bit off time off for the holidays before returning to game action against McNeese State at the Crisler Center on Monday, Dec. 29. Then, Michigan gets back into Big Ten play with a showdown at home against USC on Friday, Jan. 2.

Both games will tip off at 7 p.m. EST.