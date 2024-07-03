Michigan Football's Rod Moore Is Embracing His New Role With The Defense
It was news that sent shockwaves throughout the Michigan football fan base, and it's something you never want to hear. Michigan football star defensive back Rod Moore suffered a torn ACL during spring practice back in March, an injury that typically requires 9-12 months for a full-recovery. It was a huge blow for a defensive unit that is expected to be one of the best in the nation. With the injury effectively ending Moore's senior season before it even began, Michigan was tasked with figuring out how to replace such an important part of the secondary moving forward.
Although the Michigan coaching staff did a great job of utilizing the transfer portal to help supplement the loss of Moore, the reality is that it's nearly impossible to replace a guy who's become one of the top leaders on the roster, as well as a guy who's repeatedly proven he can make big time plays in big time moments. With Moore unable to compete on the field, his efforts have now shifted to more of a coaching role on the Michigan defense.
During a recent appearance on the 'In The Trenches' podcast, defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan explained how Moore is making that transition while working to make a full recovery from his injury.
"These transfers that we've got in here, they're excited to learn how Will, Makari, Rod - I mean, Rod's going to be a coach for right now until he gets back," Morgan said.
"I think we've just got to keep the guy motivated, keep him around, have him in our offices all the time, ask him questions on gameplans. He's going to be meeting with the new [defensive] transfers. I haven't met anybody that got hurt that is willing to come up here and meet with players, and they might not be able to play the first half of the season. That kid and his family have done a great job with him to do that. It takes a special person to do that. I mean, he hurt his leg and the next day he's in the front row of our meeting. I haven't seen that in my career. I know I haven't been coaching for 40 years, but it's just crazy the way that he's wired. He has a smile on his face, he's in there working right now walking on the treadmill, working on all of these different things."
There's no doubt that having Rod Moore in any capacity is a good thing for the Michigan Football program, but Morgan acknowledges that it's going to take a group effort to replace his impact on the football field.
"It's going to be a group effort to replace Rod Moore. I would be naive to say just one player can replace him. But I do think if you look at who we brought in at the safety position, along with Q (Quinten Johnson) and B-Hill (Brandyn Hillman) and Zeke (Berry), and all these guys... and Kody (Jones), all of those guys that we have back there. We try to bring in guys that have played a lot, because I do think experience matters. Even if it's a limited role, at least you have experience. You know what you're going to get. But, us replacing Rod, I don't know if he's replaceable."
While the timeline of the injury would suggest that it's highly unlikely Moore will see the field in 2024, there does seem to be some hope that he could potentially make a return this season - along with some reporting that his rehab is ahead of schedule. Back in April, head coach Sherrone Moore said he was hopeful that his star safety could still make a return in 2024.
“I think we’ll see what it is,” Sherrone said. “I’m not a doctor. I was asked how fast that is and what that process is, but hopeful, hopeful that (he can return).”