Schembechler Hall Gets A Mini Makeover

It's only fitting that Schembechler Hall matches Michigan's on-field success over the last two seasons.

After beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten in back-to-back seasons, the Michigan football program is flying high. Because of that, Schembechler Hall received a bit of a facelift.

Schembechler Hall is where all things Michigan football go down. It also contains Towsley Museum, which highlights various, important dates, memorabilia and memories from U-M's storied program. That means that on any given day, you can see Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football players and staffers, members of the media and devoted fans walking around and inside the building. After the 2021 and 2022 seasons, it's only fitting that some of those memories be a major part of the interior design.

