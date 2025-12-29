Urban Meyer shares what he told Kyle Whittingham about the Michigan job

On Monday morning, former Ohio State head coach and current Fox Sports analyst, Urban Meyer, talked with Dave Portnoy on the Wake Up Barstool podcast.

Portnoy asked Meyer for his opinion of the hire and his conversations with new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham leading up to taking the job.

.@CoachUrbanMeyer on why Kyle Whittingham is a great hire for Michigan pic.twitter.com/v48cJWs1N3 — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) December 29, 2025

Whittingham and Meyer worked together for two seasons (2003-04), when Meyer was the head coach at Utah, while Whittingham served as his defensive coordinator.

Whittingham Called Meyer

When talking with Portnoy, Meyer said that Whittingham gave him a call to ask his opinion on taking the job.

“When Kyle told me that (he was offered the job), I said, ‘Kyle, it is a no-brainer. You could win a national title there,” Meyer explained. “It is a hard job. He is going to be under scrutiny he has never been under before… This is a blue-blood program, you can get any player you want and you have elite academics.”

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Why Michigan Made the Right Choice

Meyer explained later on that toughness and respect are what make him the right fit for the job.

“He is a tough cat, that is a tough dude,” Meyer said. “You are going to see, when the Wolverines were Wolverines of old, like they were a couple years ago, they were a line of scrimmage team that tackled well and played physical, tough defense. They controlled the line of scrimmage on offense. And that’s what he is.”

A Michigan football player celebrates the 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

On top of fitting the mold of Michigan teams that have had success, Meyer said Whittingham gains respect from his players.

“He has adapted well to the new era of player,” Meyer said. “That’s the thing, when he was my defensive coordinator, he was firm, had high expectations, but he was never demeaning. Players respected him and that is the number one quality that he has.”

A lot of the traits mentioned are reminiscent of the Harbaugh era of football, which should get all Michigan fans excited.