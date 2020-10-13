Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down The Defensive Standouts From Fall Camp

During the most recent edition of Jon Jansen's Inside Michigan Football podcast, the former U-M offensive lineman had none other than head coach Jim Harbugh on his show. These were the most important developments from their conversation:

Position change alert: Sammy Faustin to cornerback

Quote: "Sammy Faustin has moved from safety to corner," Harbaugh said. "He’s doing a really nice job the last week since he’s been there. Also, I mentioned George Johnson and DJ Turner, Eamonn Dennis, Andre Seldon. All guys that are competing very strongly at the corner position."

Impact: Moving Faustin from safety to corner will obviously lessen the load that Green, Turner and Jalen Perry have to take on this year, but in a sense it is an indictment on the play of Michigan's No. 2 cornerbacks so far. If someone had clearly locked up that spot, Faustin probably wouldn't have needed to make that position change, but it will help bolster the depth if need be.

The ongoing progression of Daxton Hill

Quote: "The talent, Dax might be our most talented player on the team, arguably," Harbaugh said. "Very, very trusted, very good communicator in the backend. Really knows the safety position and also the nickel position. He’s really, really good. Playing both safety and covering in the nickel slot. He’s been really good."

Impact: Not long ago, Dax Hill was discussed as a player who might be used at the outside cornerback position more than his natural spot at safety. As it turns out, there was more smoke to that rumor than fire, and Hill is slated to start the season at safety like many expected. His talent could eventually creep into the cornerback spot, which is evidenced by his ability to cover the slot, but it doesn't seem to be in the cards just yet.

New faces emerging along the defensive line

Quote: "Luiji Vilain, looking for him to have a very good year," Harbaugh said. "Taylor Upshaw is surging as a player. I'll also say Julius Welschof, keep an eye on him. He’s coming into his own. Mike Morris, Mazi Smith, Gabe Newburg – really turning into great football players. That group of defensive linemen – a lot of identity coming out of that group."

Impact: Defensive end is the most surefire position on Michigan's 2020 team where a high level of production can be expected. With Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye on the outside, U-M's pass rush should be downright dominant this season, but it will not be strictly a two-man wrecking crew. According to Harbaugh, several other D-Lineman are itching to make a difference and should log important time on the field this fall.

Assessing the depth at defensive tackle

Quote: "Carlo Kemp and Chris Hinton, and now Donovan Jeter also is really surging and doing great," Harbaugh said. "Such a natural and good football player. And Jess Speight, total Michigan man. Talk about position switches and a guy who will do anything for the team. [He's] in there playing nose."

Impact: While defensive end has an embarrassment of riches, the defensive tackle spot is a bit thinner in terms of pure talent and ability, although the players residing there do have a wealth of experience. Jeter, Kemp and Hinton will likely carry the load this year as U-M's younger defensive tackle get up to speed.

Linebacker should be a strength of U-M's defense

Quote: "He's a rock-solid guy, a tough competitor and an experienced player," Harbaugh said. "[I'm] feeling very good about the linebacker position with Michael Barrett, Josh Ross, Cam McGrone and some other players behind them. Ben VanSumeren [is] competing for a starting spot at the Sam backer along with David Ojabo. Adam Shibley has really surged here in the last couple of months and has been doing a great job at the Mike position. He's got versatility to play both Mike and Will, an outstanding player. Anthony Solomon is a sophomore, but he's doing a heck of a good job. The two freshmen to really look at inside backer, Nikhai Hill-Green and Kalel Mullings, are doing really well.

Impact: With both Josh Ross and Cameron McGrone returning this season, at least two of Michigan's linebacker spots are virtually locked up, but that leaves the Viper position and potentially the Will still up in the air. According to Harbaugh, several players have made an effort to earn playing time there this season, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top for the remaining two linebacker spots.