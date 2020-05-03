WolverineDigest
Report: Shea Patterson Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Brandon Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as an undrafted free agent, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

There are a lot of differing opinions of Patterson as a quarterback, but he was pretty productive at Michigan. During his two years as a starter, Patterson became just the third quarterback in program history with 3,000 passing yards in a single season when he racked up 3,061 last year; good for second-most all-time. He also finished his career ranked No. 1 in passing yards per game (217.7), No. 7 in total passing yards (5,661), and No. 6 in touchdown passes (45).

Still, about a week had passed before anyone decided to sign Patterson when most undrafted free agents are signed within hours of the draft ending. It played out that way for Sean McKeon who was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys and Lavert Hill who inked a deal with the Chiefs as well.

Patterson has talent, but he does a lot of things that you just can't get away with in the NFL. It'll be interesting to see what happens with him moving forward with the Chiefs or anyone else for that matter.

5 Predictions For The 2020 Michigan Football Season

With the Wolverines scheduled to take the gridiron again 125 days from now, let's gaze into the crystal ball and forecast what we may or may not see.

Steve Deace

Michigan Football Snapshot: Josh Ross

Joshua Ross is ready to return to the field in a big way in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Michigan’s Loyalty A Big Factor For 2022’s No. 1 Offensive Tackle Tyler Booker

The Wolverines offered Tyler Booker, the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 class. Find out why Michigan is a school that he is eager to visit moving forward.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Alumni Spotlight: Andrew Ebbett

Former Michigan hockey captain Andrew Ebbett joined us to talk about his U-M career, playing in the NHL and winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 2 — Giles Jackson

Giles Jackson feels like the biggest candidate for breaking out on the offensive side of the ball.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Makes Top Group For Trio Of 2021 Prospects

A trio of talented recruits tabbed Michigan as one of their top schools on Friday. See which 2021 lineman, linebacker and defensive back hold U-M in high esteem.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Courting 2022’s Top-Ranked Athlete Keon Sabb

The Wolverines offered the No. 1 athlete in the 2022 class in America on Thursday, and he would like to visit Michigan as soon as he can.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/01/20

The final dose of NFL Draft truth serum confirms both how far Jim Harbaugh has brought us from where we were, but also why he's failed to get us where we hoped we would go.

Steve Deace

Potential First-Round Picks Michigan Could Face Next Season

The Big Ten always produces a lot of talent and will again next year.

Brandon Brown

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Names U-M To Top Group

Prized 2021 defensive tackle Victory Vaka is set to announce next weekend, while Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins recently included Michigan in his top group of schools.

Eric Rutter

