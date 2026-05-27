Michigan signed one of the top 2025 recruiting classes a year ago in Sherrone Moore's final year with the program. He was able to land five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who flipped from LSU, and wide receiver Andrew Marsh emerged as one of the top pass catchers in the Big Ten.

Entering 2026, Underwood is expected to make a big sophomore leap, and Marsh should continue to become a top threat in the Big Ten, but there are a few others sophomores who should make a big impact for coach Kyle Whittingham this fall.

Recently, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford ranked the top 17 sophomores set for breakout seasons and Crawford listed linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng at No. 15.

"..A former four-star recruit, Owusu-Boateng is the younger brother of NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and shares similar athletic traits, including speed in space. Owusu-Boateng moves like a safety and will be a coveted piece for Kyle Whittingham and Michigan's defensive staff in blitzing and pass-rush situations."

Expect a lot from Owusu-Boateng

Owusu-Boateng was a coveted linebacker in the 2025 class, and he could've gone just about wherever he wanted, but he chose Michigan, and stuck with the Wolverines through the transition to Whittingham. He wasn't able to see the field until later in the season last year, but once Owusu-Boateng hit the field, it was evident why he was a sought-after prospect.

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After sitting behind the likes of Ernest Hausmann, Jimmy Rolder, and Cole Sullivan, it's going to be NOB's starting spot to lose. He has been named a top-three linebacker along with Troy Bowles and Chase Taylor — another rising sophomore — and Owusu-Boateng has some lofty goals for himself this season.

"[He chose Michigan] because of the family, right? Because of what Michigan can provide for you," said Owusu-Boateng this spring. "So obviously being a leader this year with the defense, obviously first-team All-Big Ten. Actually, that's a big goal for me. And being an All-American this year, for sure."

Others sophomores primed for big seasons

Sticking at linebacker, Chase Taylor, is primed for a big season. Although he wasn't as highly touted as NOB, Taylor has a solid offer sheet and looked the part when he saw playing time last season. Taylor has been named a top-three linebacker and although the Wolverines brought in a few transfer linebackers, expect Taylor to see ample playing time.

One player Michigan prioritized getting back in the fold, after he initially entered the transfer portal, was safety Jordan Young. The second-year player saw 148 snaps last season, playing in 12 games for Michigan. Playing in three different spots in the secondary a year ago, Jay Hill can use Young in a variety of ways. Michigan's defensive back room is loaded this season, but Young is going to be in the rotation and after a promising freshman season, expect more output in 2026.

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Lastly, another player who is primed to have a big season is former five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola, who suffered a season-ending injury last year. He might be behind the eight ball, not playing in 2025, but Babalola's talent is off the charts, and once fall camp begins, it might be tough to keep the 6'6", 315-pound lineman off the field.