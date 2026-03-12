Michigan Defensive Leaders Discuss Goals for 2026: 'Being an All-American This Year'

Following Michigan firing Sherrone Moore, players had to make some difficult decisions. Some players opted to enter the transfer portal and leave, but others chose to stay with the Maize and Blue and have already bought into the program with Kyle Whittingham leading the way.

One of those players who chose to return was cornerback Jyaire Hill. The rising senior could have left Michigan to pursue his NFL career early, but after meeting with coaches, family, and reps — he came back to Ann Arbor for one more season.

Speaking to both Michigan quarterback Chase Herbsreit and linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng on 'The Team' presented by Champ Media, Hill discussed his return.

"I was really having a lot of conversations with my family and coaching staff and some representative peoples," said Hill. "I mean, going back to like what advantages I have in the draft, leaving or something like that. And that's, that's what's going on."

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Hill wasn't the only player to return. Rod Moore is back another year, but so is Zeke Berry — who originally opted to enter the transfer portal. Hill said the two of them talked and the goal is for both players to get drafted highly in the 2027 NFL Draft.

"Yeah, we was, we was talking about it a little bit," Hill said of talking to Berry. "We both come back, you know, we're going to have to show a lot of — both come out high, high drafted. You know, that's our goal."

Individual goals this season

Making the decision to return to Michigan was the first part of the equation. Now, both Hill and Owusu-Boateng are looking to have lofty goals this season. Hill hopes to become a high draft pick and make a run with the Wolverines.

Owusu-Boateng is looking to become more of a leader in his second season with the program. Michigan lost the likes of Rayshaun Benny, Ernest Hausmann, and Jimmy Rolder, who were all leaders last season.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, obviously with, you know, all of our leaders on the defense, leaving Rayshaun, Ernest, Jimmy, it's a, not a big step for me, but it's a step I've been looking towards," Owusu-Boateng said. "Obviously, highly recruited out of high school, you know, having the choice to pick any school in the world.

Owusu-Boateng chose Michigan on National Signing Day last year, and he the high four-star prospects who could've chosen multiple schools. But he picked the Wolverines for what Michigan can do. And now that the linebacker room is wide open, Ouwus-Boateng is looking to make an immediate impact and earn national recognition in his sophomore season.

"[He chose Michigan] because of the family, right? Because of what Michigan can provide for you," said Owusu-Boateng. "So obviously being a leader this year with the defense, obviously first-team All-Big Ten. Actually, that's a big goal for me. And being an All-American this year, for sure."

Team goals for the season

While Hill and NOB have their own goals, Michigan has a team goal set for the 2026 season under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. According to both players, Hill sat the defense down and showed them the difference between the 2023 Michigan defense — the national title year — and the 2025 version.

The Wolverines are hoping to get back to the 2023 version starting this season.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Yeah, so the first meeting we had as a defense, I don't know if you remember this. Coach Hill showed us the stats from the 2023 season and what we did last year," said Owusu-Boateng.

"Same, you know, being 2023, number one defense, you know what I mean? Scoring defense, third down, fourth down. I want to get back to just physical. Just dogs," Hill said.

On what fans should expect this season

Spring ball is right around the corner, beginning on March 17. Michigan will conclude spring practice with its annual Spring Game, which will be held on April 18.

The Wolverines will utilize the spring to get the defensive scheme down and to prepare forthe new year. With a new defensive coordinator, what should fans expect out of the Michigan defense?

"I would definitely say the defensive scheme that we have this year. It's fast, it's physical," said Owusu-Boateng. "Guys just not thinking too much, just shooting their gun. You know, and a big thing that we saw from last year was obviously, we didn't get to where we wanted to last year. But, with this new coaching staff and with new players who can help us get to where we want to, I feel like everybody should really be excited because I know I am."

And it's not just going to be a physical team, but also expect excitement.

"I feel like one of the things when the fans want to see, you know, more excitement," Hill said "We got like more swag, more ballplayers. So it's going to be a lot of big plays. It's going to be made. I mean, if they get fans, they want to see some more buffs. So we're going to get that to them. For sure. You know, put a little personality out there. Get them a little dance or something."