Michigan Star Bryce Underwood Eyes Breakout Year After Reflecting on Freshman Season

Michigan star quarterback Bryce Underwood stepped on campus last year with nearly the highest imaginable expectations that a freshman can have. Underwood was the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 and flipped his commitment from LSU to the Maize and Blue.



With all of the hype coming in, many believe Underwood fell short of what he should’ve been. But as a true freshman, fans sometimes need to temper expectations.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs with the ball after breaking a tackle against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Underwood talked extensively with Chris Low of On3. In their conversation, Underwood talked about his first year with the Maize and Blue and accepted the criticism.

NEW: Michigan QB Bryce Underwood tells @Clowfb fans have barely seen what he can do🎯



"I’ve just touched the ground a little bit, sort of got my feet wet a little bit. I feel like that’s all anybody has seen from me."



Exclusive: https://t.co/tkeP8RHK6H pic.twitter.com/AjZPEvcCJP — On3 (@On3) May 20, 2026

“I guess I look at it as a test run," Underwood told On3. "I knew I had a lot to learn and that there would be ups and downs. I'm just glad the team welcomed me in and helped me grow as a leader. I knew overall they believed in me, and that helped me never lose belief in what I was doing. I looked at it as we were building together, and we're going to keep building."

New head coach Kyle Whittingham also spoke about what he has seen in the young QB since taking over the program.

"We found out a lot more about him, and he made some big strides this spring, his footwork, his pocket presence, his mechanics, his decision-making. He's taken a step forward in all those areas," Whittingham said in an interview with On3. "He still has a ways to go, and we'll continue that through the summer and fall camp. By the time we line up on Sept. 5 (against Western Michigan in the opener), we'll have a really good idea of what we want to do."

Underwood’s development should be drastically improved with having a dedicated QB coach. The Wolverines and Whittingham hired Koy Detmer full-time as the dedicated quarterbacks coach.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) talks to teammates before a play against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also, this offseason, Underwood has been seen working with private QB coach Jordan Palmer, as well as NFL superstar Joe Burrow.

All signs are pointing to a potential breakout season in Ann Arbor for the Bellville, Mich. native. Especially with the return of his top wide receiver option from a season ago, Andrew Marsh.