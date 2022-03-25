Michigan Spring Game Information

Michigan's spring game is just one week away and now we have all the details.

We've known that Michigan was going to hold its spring game on April 2 for a while, but just today we found out what it's going to be about. The full release from Michigan is below.

The University of Michigan football program will hold the Maize and Blue Spring Game presented by DTE MIGreenPower on Saturday, April 2, at Michigan Stadium. The scrimmage is free for all fans, with the Wolverines taking the field around 11:30 a.m. to begin warm-ups and drills. The gates to Michigan Stadium will open at 11 a.m.

Big Ten Network will televise the practice and scrimmage starting at 12 p.m. The Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD will air the game on WXYT Radio -- 97.1 FM, The Ticket in Detroit -- starting at 11:45 a.m.

The scrimmage is one of the 15 practices allowed under NCAA rules. It is subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather conditions before or during the session.

The typical prohibited items list will be strictly enforced, with no bags allowed into the stadium for the practice. All attendees and items are subject to search. In addition, there will be a bag check starting at 11 a.m. on the South Concourse of Crisler Center.

Following is game day information regarding the spring football game:

Parking

The lots surrounding Michigan Stadium that are owned and operated by the University of Michigan will be free and open to the public starting at 7 a.m.

ADA Parking

A limited number of spots for guests with a disability will be available (free of charge) in Lot SC-6.

Parking at Pioneer High School

The school district will be charging $30 for parking only; no tailgating, no RVs are permitted in the lots. Fans can reserve a parking spot at https://www.michigangamedayparking.com/2022-football-schedule

Restrooms and Concessions

Various restrooms except those on the upper concourses will be open and various concession stands around the concourse will be available for fans.

M-Den Stores

The official provider of Michigan Athletic apparel, M-Den, will have three (3) stores located inside Michigan Stadium open for fans to purchase merchandise. The stores are located in the North End (Gate 10), South End (Gate 4) and the main M-Den Store in Crisler Center (Gate 2). In addition, M-Den will have a tent on the corner of Stadium Boulevard and Main Street.

Big Ten Network Coverage

The Big Ten Network will televise the spring game starting at 12 p.m. Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and former Wolverine All-American tight end Jake Butt (color) will call the action from the press box.

Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

The Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD will broadcast the spring game live on WXYT Radio -- 97.1 FM, The Ticket in Detroit -- starting at 11:45 a.m. Doug Karsch (play-by-play) and Jon Jansen (color analyst) will make their broadcast debut together on the network.

Highlights and Interviews

The athletic department will provide complete coverage and interviews with members of the football program following the spring game on MGoBlue.com and the football social and digital channels.

Sporting Events on the Ross Athletic Campus

Two other sporting events will take place on the Ross Athletic Campus on Saturday, April 2. The men’s lacrosse team will host Maryland in its Military Appreciation Game at the U-M Lacrosse Stadium starting at noon ET. The baseball team will battle Iowa in the second of a three-game series beginning at 2 p.m. at Ray Fisher Stadium.

New Season Tickets

2022 new season tickets for Michigan football are currently available. Fans contributing $160 to the football season ticket list have the opportunity to purchase available season tickets. For more information about season tickets including benefits, future schedules, and timelines, visit our season ticket page (https://mgoblue.com/sports/2021/1/29/football-season-tickets.aspx).