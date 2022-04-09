Who Ya Got?: Michigan's Most Exciting Player In 2022

There will be quite a few new faces on the field for Michigan in 2022 and several of them have big-play potential.

We didn't get to see Michigan's full arsenal during the spring game but there were a few exciting plays and players sprinkled throughout Saturday's scrimmage. A bunch of guys need to step up in 2022 in order to replace the high level talent that is no longer with the program.

Some guys are going to show up and do their job day in and day out without making any waves, which is certainly valuable and necessary on any good team, but others are going to become fan favorites by making splash plays. The word exciting means causing great enthusiasm and eagerness. From years past, think Denard Robinson, Jabrill Peppers or even Braylon Edwards. So who is going to be Michigan's most exciting player in 2022?

Chris Breiler

With sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy being the most obvious choice, I went with another candidate that should be just as obvious - Donovan Edwards.

After watching the Spring Game last Saturday, it's clear that the Wolverines are fully intent on continuing with Edwards as a threat in the passing game. The sophomore do-it-all RB had an impressive 39-yard reception from Davis Warren, similar to many of the electric plays made by Edwards during his freshman campaign.

When it comes to excitement on the football field, few players in the country can match Donovan Edwards.

Brandon Brown

There are a lot of players on Michigan's roster who can create an exciting, big play, but I'm going to go with the guy who has already done it the most — Blake Corum.

Corum's first touch as a Wolverine was a 24-yard catch against Minnesota in 2020. As a true sophomore last year, Corum had four touchdown runs of more than 50 yards, two of which were 67 yarders, and a kick return for 80 yards that he somehow didn't score on.

Corum's combination of vision, balance, power, speed and burst make him a threat to take it to the house on every single play. In fact, he looked like he was about to house it on just about every carry.

I'd say it's a pretty good thing that Chris and I each selected a Michigan running back as the most exciting player in 2022 and it's not the same guy. Throw in the fact that most people would probably pick JJ McCarthy, the guy who could potentially be handing the ball off to Corum and Edwards, and you've got the makings of a special offense. And if you didn't pick one of those three young men, you'd likely pick any one of the wide receivers who run in the 4.4s. When you run through how exciting each individual player on Michigan's offense is and/or could be, you start to realize why so many are anxious to see the Wolverine offense on the field in 2022.