Predicting Michigan's Starting Lineup In 2020

As the 2020 season inches every closer, it is becoming easier and easier to piece together what the Wolverines' starting lineup will look this year. Michigan has a handful of returning starters on each side of the football and coaches are sharing camp reports more often now, so there are only a few question marks as to who will begin the year as a starter for U-M.

Quarterback: This position is Joe Milton's to lose. Even with Dylan McCaffrey was part of the program, Wolverine Digest heard that Milton was standing out in practice and should've been the starter even with that added competition. Now without McCaffrey a part of the equation, Milton is poised to open the year as QB1.

Running back: This position could go a few different ways. U-M will benefit from an added year of experience from Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, but the Wolverines also have Chris Evans in the mix. But after a strong freshman performance and his ability as a blocker, I'd lean on Charbonnet having the first crack at a starting job, though it likely will be a running back by committee situation.

Wide receiver: Ronnie Bell is the clear answer here as the team' de facto top pass catcher, but the Wolverines have a host of other players that will contribute this season too, such as Giles Jackson, Mike Sainistril, Cornelius Johnson, A.J. Henning and Roman Wilson. From that group, Jackson will probably receive the most work but all should make an impact at some level.

Tight end: Nick Eubanks is a captain on this year's squad, and he does not have a ton of experienced competition for a starting nod this season. Eubanks will be another tall option in the passing game for Milton in 2020.

Offensive tackle: It is easy to pencil in Jalen Mayfield on the right side of the line, and Ryan Hayes could very well occupy the starting spot on the other side. Hayes was a trusty stop gap a year ago and has received glowing reports in recent weeks, so that is a likely combo as bookends along U-M's offensive line.

Offensive guard: Within the last week, Andrew Stueber spoke about how he is rotating in with the first team during fall camp, and smart money would be on him beginning the year as the top right guard. For the left guard spot, anyone from Chuck Filaga to Zak Zinter could start against Minnesota for Week 1.

Center: This position appears to be all but locked up for Andrew Vastardis. Praised by Stueber for his ability to lead as a father figure, Vastardis has lost weight recently and is showing the fruits of his hard work with improved mobility in addition to his already strong understanding of the playbook.

Defensive end: This is the easiest position on Michigan's team to predict-- Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson. Both players are captains and are regarded as perhaps two of the best defensive ends in the entire country. Michigan's pass rushing unit will be strong this year, and that is in no small part thanks to Hutchinson and Paye.

Defensive tackle: This position is a bit more of a question mark given Michigan's lack of experienced depth. Chris Hinton earned playing time last year but didn't exactly solidify himself as a must-start with his performances. Carlo Kemp is a returning captain who could very well start for U-M early on, and the same can be said for Donovan Jeter, a player who has received rave reports about the quality of his offseason. Those three should combine for the bulk of snaps at DT in 2020.

Viper: During last week's media availability, Michael Barrett confirmed that he is taking first team reps at the Viper spot, but youngster Anthony Solomon is also working in as well. Barrett credited Solomon for how similar the two play, and their speed will be relied upon when U-M wants to have more speed at the second level.

Linebacker: For the other three spots, Cameron McGrone is a clear impact player that will be relied upon heavily to plug the run and make tackles for the Wolverines this season. Josh Ross is a player who feels like he's been in the program for a long time now, and as a senior he has and will look to use that experience this season after battling injuries in 2019. Kalel Mullings also drew effusive praise from U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown, but it would be a surprise if he started from day one, though he should factor in at different times as well.

Cornerback: This is one position that will see a lot of new faces rotate in and out after losing Levert Hill and Ambry Thomas, but Vincent Gray will be the most consistent. Gray was effective last year, though he will face much tougher matchups this season, likely guarding the opposing team's No. 1 wide receiver more often than not. On the opposite side, look for a contingent of D.J. Turner, Gemon Green and Jalen Perry to play throughout the year or at least until one of those Wolverines separates themselves through their play.

Safety: Unlike cornerback, the safety position should be fairly stable in 2020 as both Brad Hawkins and Dax Hill should play big roles for Michigan this season. Hawkins brings a wealth of experience and athleticism to the secondary, and Hill is one of the more gifted young defensive backs U-M has had in some time. Both should be key pieces for Michigan this year.

How do you expect Michigan's starting lineup to look this fall? Do you have a lot of confidence for any player that was not listed here? Let us know!