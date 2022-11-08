Skip to main content

Yes, That Was A Real Statement

An attorney from the state of California is representing at least one Michigan State football player following the ugly incident that occurred in the Michigan tunnel on Oct. 29.

If you were thinking that the statement released earlier today from Attorney David D. Diamond was satire, think again. I spoke with Mr. Diamond this evening and confirmed that he is in fact representing at least one Michigan State football player following the tunnel incident that occurred between Michigan and Michigan State on Oct. 29, 2022. 

Here's what Mr. Diamond confirmed:

  • He is currently representing at least one Michigan State Football player
  • Although he says his team put together the statement that was released to the public, he stands by the content that is included, and everything that was quoted are his own words. 
  • He is hopeful that there will no be legal action from Michigan's side, but if there is, he is taking the necessary steps to be able to practice law and represent MSU players in the state of Michigan. 
  • Though Mr. Diamond doesn't condone any of the actions that took place on Oct. 29, he does believe that Michigan bears responsibility for much of what took place. 
  • When pressed on whether or not he has actual evidence that Michigan players initiated the altercation, Mr. Diamond stopped short of saying he does - simply saying he believes they can make a compelling case.

Here is the full statement that was released by Mr. Diamond earlier today:

