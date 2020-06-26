Three New Names: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State is trying to find a starting quarterback while making a head coaching change. That's obviously not ideal, especially coming off a 7-6 season. There will be new faces playing in a new system and hoping for new results. Here are three new names given to us by McLain Moberg from SpartanNation.com.

TE Trenton Gillison

In my opinion, Matt Dotson will be the starter in his senior season. Although, he missed the final four games of his junior campaign due to an Achilles injury against Illinois in November.

I believe Gillison will remain the backup come week one if Dotson is healthy; however, he’ll fight for playing time. In 2019, he caught 12 passes for 147 yards, including a career-high four receptions for 88 yards during the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Wake Forest.

Gillison came to MSU as a four-star recruit from Ohio, and in two years, he’s climbed his way up the depth chart. Matt Seybert is gone, and Dotson is coming off an injury – this might be Gillison's best chance to become the No. 1 tight end in East Lansing.

WR Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed transferred to Michigan State last year from Western Michigan, and due to NCAA rules, he had to sit out the entire season. The Spartans lost their top two wideouts from last season as Cody White left for the NFL draft, and Darrell Stewart Jr. graduated.

It’s a convenient time for the 6-0, 185-pound receiver to show a new coaching staff what he can do, and according to wide receivers coach, Courtney Hawkins, “the kid can play.”

In 2018, he finished with 56 receptions, 797 yards, and eight scores. As a punt returner, he had 12 attempts for 215 yards and a 93-yard touchdown.

For a group of wide receivers that just got a little thinner, Reed is a welcome addition.

CB Kalon Gervin

The four-star cornerback out of Detroit is going to get loads of opportunities this season. Josiah Scott left for the NFL, and Josh Butler graduated, which leaves two big holes to fill in the secondary.

Gervin played in 10 games last year and started once, on the road, against Ohio State. The 5-11, 180-pound defensive back should be able to battle for one of the starting positions. In my opinion, Shakur Brown will lock one of those spots down, so he will compete against guys like Tre Person and Julian Barnett.

As a freshman, he recorded eight tackles — six solo and two assists.