Michigan will send their next wave of players off the NFL this weekend in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Several players are likely to hear their names called, with a few others as draft hopefuls. Michigan did a nice job of developing these players for the next level while they were in college, but now they are off to test their mettle in the NFL.

Jaishawn Barham and Derrick Moore are likely 2-3 round picks based on recent mock drafts, while Jimmy Rolder is expected to go in rounds 4-7. Marlin Klein and Rayshaun Benny being projected to go in rounds 5-7, or will otherwise be undrafted free agents. Donaven McCulley and Max Bredeson are two other draft pick hopefuls but are currently not expected to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft and will likely have to work their way onto an NFL roster for next season. Lets dive more into the best trait for each of these players below.

Derrick Moore - Strength

Derrick Moore had a really good career at Michigan and he's shown himself to be a very versatile edge defender both in college and for the next level. His best trait is his overall play strength, as he can successfully hold up well against the run by holding his leverage and not giving ground in the run game, as well as being able to use his strength to bull-rush opposing offensive lineman. His strength is very good for his position and it will serve him well at the next level.

Jaishawn Barham - Speed

This one is very easy for everyone to see, Jaishawn Barham's speed is his best trait. He flies around the football field at all times, and that is something that NFL teams will really appreciate. While he is known for his speed, he is also very physical which is what makes him a very intriguing prospect at the next level. He has all the tools and the mentality to be a very good professional player in the NFL.

Jimmy Rolder - Run Defense

Jimmy Rolder is a big, physical linebacker that runs well for his size. His best trait however is his run defense, as he can read his keys and fill his gaps quickly when defending against the run. He is also a solid tackler so when he hits his opponent, they don't typically break away. He will need to improve against the pass in the NFL if he wants to be an NFL starter, but I could see him carving out a nice role for himself as a 1st-2nd down player primarily as a good run-stuffing LB.

Marlin Klein - Blocking

Marlin Klein turned himself into a good blocking TE by the time he left Ann Arbor, and TE's who can block well are always wanted in the NFL. For that reason, I could see him sticking in the NFL for longer than you'd expect just because he can be a plus blocker at the TE position. While he wasn't a great receiving threat in college, he does have enough athleticism and receiving ability to be a more productive TE in the passing game, the thing that will end up getting him drafted (if he gets selected) will be his blocking ability.

Rayshaun Benny - Run Defense

Rayshaun Benny had a solid 5-year career at Michigan as primarily a rotational defensive tackle. His best trait was his run defense where he could win his matchup when in 1 on 1 run blocking situations, and hold his ground when being double teamed as well. He's also slippery enough to discard his blocker and make tackles himself when on the front-side of the run play, which is not an easy thing to do for most defensive tackles. His run defense will be the reason he gets drafted if he ends up being selected.

Donaven McCulley - Size

Donaven McCulley is a big-bodied wide receiver, listed at 6'5" 215 lbs. He isn't exceptionally fast, but he could have a chance to carve out a role in the NFL if he can use his big-bodied frame to box out defenders and win at the catch point. He is also fairly strong with his hands so I could see him being a depth NFL wide receiver primarily used as a red-zone threat at the next level.

Max Bredeson - Blocking

This is another obvious one, as Max Bredeson has been one of the best blocking FB/TE's in college football for the last 2-3 seasons. It's really the only reason he even has a chance to play at the next level, as he is a tenacious blocker and in my opinion he will end up making an NFL team next year just because he's so good at blocking from the FB/TE position.

This class of 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls is a little smaller than most classes for Michigan, but these seven players all have chances to chase their dreams at the next level which is always fun to watch.