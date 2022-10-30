Tuck Bummin'

It wasn't overly pretty, and certainly not as dominant as most thought it would be, but Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are now 8-0 after beating Michigan State, 29-7. Some things went really well, while other things are still frustrating U-M fans eight games into the season. Here are those things...

Three Up

Jake Moody

The Sledgehammer was on his game tonight. Michigan fans would certainly like to see more touchdowns, but if the offense can't get into the end zone, Moody is pretty much automatic. He connected from 22, 25, 33, 39 and 54 yards and all of them were no-doubters. The man in No. 13 and with a glorious mustache has become even more of a fan favorite because he's just so damn good.

Blake Corum

You know who else is good? Blake Corum. The 5-8, 210-pounder once again carried the ball more than 30 times for more than 170 yards and found the end zone twice. Ok, so his first touchdown was technically a reception on a push pass, but the dude was still ballin as a runner. He has become one of the surest producers in the country and it doesn't seem to matter who is on the other sideline. Michigan State routinely loaded up the box but they were no match for Corum and his phenomenal offensive line. This formula for Michigan continues to work...on everyone.

Second-half defense

Michigan was up just 13-7 at halftime but proceeded to absolutely shut down the Spartans in the second half. During the third and fourth quarters, Michigan shut out the Spartans both on the scoreboard and on the field in general. For much of the second half, MSU was operating with negative yards total. When it was all said and done, the Wolverines outgained MSU 193 to 63. Just look at this domination:

Three Down

Too many field goals

Even though everyone loves watching Moody do his thing, everyone hates watching Michigan stall out inside the 10-yard line. It's awesome when Moody bangs through a 54-yarder. It's not so awesome to see him kick three-pointers from the 5 and 6-yard lines. We say it every week, yet it hasn't bit Michigan — you can't settle for field goals against good teams. Luckily, Michigan State is not a good team.

Offsides on punt

It didn't end up mattering, but at the time when the game was close, Cornelius Johnson's jumpiness was a major gaff. It was 4th and 3 with 45 seconds remaining in the half and Michigan had all three timeouts. The Spartans set up to punt, but instead of just kicking the ball away, they caught Michigan with an aggressive punt block called and got Johnson to jump offsides giving them a first down. It didn't necessarily end up hurting Michigan directly, but not getting the ball back with a chance to score at that point in the game was a huge deflator.

Sick of tight ends

Ok, this is more just my thing, as whatever U-M is doing on offense is clearly working, but Jim Harbaugh and Co. literally will not run an offensive play without a tight end on the field. At one point, Michigan trotted four tight ends out there — Luke Schoonmaker, Colston Loveland, Joel Honigford, Max Bredeson — in a heavy formation, only to then split them out. I know Michigan is a run-heavy team, but there are so many talented wide receivers on the roster who are starting to grow mold. It would just be fun to see a four- or five-wide set consisting entirely of the fastest guys on the team.