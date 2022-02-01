Now It's Official

Adam Schefter may have stolen some of the biggest thunder in the history of sports, but it doesn't really matter now. Tom Brady has officially retired.

The greatest quarterback in the history of the sport announced that he's hanging it up on his Instagram.

For Brady, it must be really weird to be done playing football. He's 44 years old, still slinging it and just won a Super Bowl last year. But after being eliminated this year by the Los Angeles Rams, Brady evaluated things and decided he's had enough.

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you don't really think about any kind of ending," he wrote on Instagram. "As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and revisit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Brady finishes his NFL career that makes him the undeniable GOAT. He remains the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals and friends, Peyton Manning.