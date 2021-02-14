‘I Personally Would Like An Apology’: Brady’s Gamble With The Lombardi Trophy Draws Criticism

Though most thought Brady's toss of the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another was hilarious, one person is reportedly losing sleep over it.

Fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl victory and cementing his legacy as the greatest player of all-time, Tom Brady let loose during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers championship boat parade - and why wouldn’t he? At 43 years of age, Brady became the oldest player to ever compete in a Super Bowl and was named as the MVP for a record-setting fifth time. Given all that he has accomplished throughout his illustrious career, it's completely understandable - and expected - that Brady would show up to the championship parade in the mood to party.

While most took pleasure in watching the undisputed GOAT having the time of his life, one person took exception to Brady’s conduct - specifically with his treatment of the Lombardi Trophy.

Lorraine Grohs, whose father was the master silversmith at Tiffany & Co. from 1967 to 1994 and designed the first Vince Lombardi Trophy, called for Brady to apologize for his treatment of the iconic trophy during the Bucs championship parade. At one point during the celebration, Brady tossed the prized trophy from his boat to another boat - landing safely in the arms of Bucs tight end Cameron Brate. As the video began to circulate throughout social media, most sports fans viewed it as one of many awesome moments from the championship celebration.

Grohs, on the other hand, wasn’t amused. Speaking with Leslie DelasBour of Fox 4 in Southwest Florida, Grohs called on Brady to apologize.

"It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," said Grohs. "I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it's such an honor, and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany's. And it takes a lot of hard work."

"I've seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany's and it's a beautiful trophy," Grohs said. "My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well."

Though it’s understandable that Grohs would feel a special connection to the trophy given her fathers involvement in its creation, this seems like a bridge too far.

Part of what makes the Lombardi Trophy so great are the players who hold it and the celebration it is a part of. For example, when the Boston Red Sox hosted the Patriots to celebrate their Super Bowl win back in 2019, Rob Gronkowski used one of New England’s six Lombardi trophies to bunt a baseball - leaving a dent in the prized hardware. That’s right, one of New England’s Super Bowl trophies has a dent in it because Gronkowski used it as a bat. As a sports fan, how can you not love that?

At the end of the day, Brady owes no apologies to anyone for celebrating the way he did. It was well-deserved and, as a spectator, really fun to watch. Though the move was risky, Brady completed the pass and the Lombardi Trophy is safe.

This is definitely nothing to lose sleep over.