After 40 days of retirement, Tom Brady has decided he's not done with the NFL just yet.

He's the GOAT, a forever legend and someone U-M fans can always fall back on whenever they need a trump card in a college sports related argument. And the reasons and accolades keep piling up.

At the ripe old age of 44, Brady led the NFL this year in passing yards and touchdowns. It's really crazy and seemingly impossible to play as well as he is at his age. It's never been done before and likely will never be done again. He says he wants to play until he's 50 and now it looks like he might actually do it.

On Sunday, Brady took to social media to announce he would be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL