Skip to main content

He's Back

After 40 days of retirement, Tom Brady has decided he's not done with the NFL just yet.

He's the GOAT, a forever legend and someone U-M fans can always fall back on whenever they need a trump card in a college sports related argument. And the reasons and accolades keep piling up.

At the ripe old age of 44, Brady led the NFL this year in passing yards and touchdowns. It's really crazy and seemingly impossible to play as well as he is at his age. It's never been done before and likely will never be done again. He says he wants to play until he's 50 and now it looks like he might actually do it.

On Sunday, Brady took to social media to announce he would be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL

Scroll to Continue

Read More

tom brady
Football

He's Back

By Christopher Breiler18 seconds ago
juwan howard michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan Is In

By Brandon Brown2 hours ago
michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan's Fate In The Final Bracketology Projection

By Brandon Brown6 hours ago
cade mcnamara
Football

McNamara's Bold Statement On QB Battle

By Christopher BreilerMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17861536_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Wolverines Collapse In Indy

By Christopher BreilerMar 10, 2022
eli brooks trayce jackson davis
Basketball

What Just Happened?

By Brandon BrownMar 10, 2022
jim harbaugh juwan howard podcast
Football

Juwan Howard Is Back, Jim Harbaugh Speaks, JJ McCarthy's Injury

By Brandon BrownMar 9, 2022
juwan howard
Basketball

Juwan Howard Gets Emotional Upon Return

By Brandon BrownMar 9, 2022