Two Michigan Defensive Backs Enter The Transfer Portal

It's just that time of year.

In the past when players were transferring from Michigan it felt like an issue. The culture was off, there was a revolving door for the assistant coaches and potential starters were opting to play elsewhere. That's not the case right now. Michigan just had its best season in 25 years and now players are realizing that they might not ever make it onto the field because of how younger players are already playing and because of how good some of the incoming freshmen look. Because of that, two young defensive backs have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Third-year defensive back George Johnson announced via Twitter that he has decided to play out his collegiate career elsewhere.

Johnson came to Michigan as an athlete who played multiple positions in high school including dual-threat quarterback and wide receiver but ultimately settled in at defensive back. He didn't see the field at all in 2019 or 2020 and played just 18 snaps in 2021 against Western Michigan and Northern Illinois. With a large group of touted and talented defensive backs coming in, Johnson saw the writing on the wall and will now head elsewhere.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Andre Seldon was in a similar boat, so he's also decided to hit the portal.

He played in just one game last year as a true freshman and just one game in 2021. Pro Football Focus has him down for just one snap during his entire career, but evidently it was a little more than that. Either way, it wasn't much and likely wouldn't increase if he stuck around. Seldon has always been undersized but he can play. He's fast, physical and very sticky in coverage. He'll land somewhere and will likely fight his way onto the field. That's how he's always been.