Preview And Action: Michigan Expected To Roll Once Again

Michigan is expected to win by a ton again. Everyone knew that this three-game non-conference schedule was going to be pretty easy, but these spreads are some of the biggest in Michigan football history. Last week, the Wolverines were favored by 51.5 over Hawaii, which was the biggest spread in the history of the program, and this week it's just a measly 47.5 points as U-M takes on UConn.

JJ McCarthy is getting his second start, Blake Corum is probably going to play more and that U-M defense is ready to ramp it up after only recording one sack last weekend. Here are some things to know...

When: Saturday at 12 pm ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

UConn On Offense

Jim Mora Jr.'s team was supposed to be led by Penn State transfer quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson, but the dual-threat signal caller tore up his knee and is out for the season. Instead, it'll be true freshman Zion Turner leading the Huskies against Michigan in The Big House.

The Huskies want to run the ball, and so far they've been able to with some success. Nathan Carter is third nationally with 384 yards, but he hasn't seen a defense as fast and athletic as Michigan's. The receiving corps isn't overly dynamic and with a true freshman quarterback trying to get them the ball, it should be another solid performance for the members of Michigan's secondary.

UConn On Defense

Interestingly, UConn linebacker Jackson Mitchell actually leads the country with 39 tackles and he also has 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. He hasn't seen backs like Blake Corum or CJ Stokes, and JJ McCarthy could be a bigger part of the running game this week with Donovan Edwards likely out, but he'll likely be around the ball a lot. UConn has a couple of other productive linebackers as well, which makes up the strength of their defense.

If You're A Betting Man...

All of the following betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UCONN: (N/A) | MICH: (N/A)

Spread: UCONN: +47.5 (-108) | MICH: -47.5 (-112)

Total: 60.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan enters this contest as the clear favorite on the moneyline and the spread. This clash also features a total of 60.5 points, which is above average compared to this week's college football projected totals.

Trends

- UConn is 0-8 straight up in its last eight away games.

- The total has hit the over in five of UConn's last seven games.

- Michigan is 12-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last 16 games.

- The total has hit the under in five of Michigan's last six Saturday home games.