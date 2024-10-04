LOOK: Michigan football to go old school when facing Washington
Once Jim Harbaugh came to Michigan back in 2015, the Wolverines turned to the white jerseys with the white pants look for away games. It's a clean look, along with the standard Michigan helmet -- adding the helmet stickers. Prior to Harbaugh, the traditional maize and blue uniforms were the white jerseys with maize pants. Michigan has worn that combination just a handful of times since 2015.
But when Michigan takes the field against Washington for its first away game of the season, the Wolverines are going back in time and wearing that old-school look. Michigan will dawn the white jersey with maize pants. It appears Michigan will also wear white accessories.
It will be the fifth time Michigan has worn maize pants since 2015. Michigan has also worn blue pants five times when Jim Harbaugh led the charge for away games.
