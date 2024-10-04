Recruits, targets predict Michigan football vs. Washington outcome
No. 10 Michigan is hitting the road for the first time this season when Michigan heads to Washington to take on the 3-2 Huskies. Washington has dropped two close games to Washington State and Rutgers, and the Huskies are looking for a signature win since coming to the Big Ten.
Saturday will be a rematch of last year's National Championship Game where Michigan won handily. But as we all know, both of these teams are not the same as last year. Michigan is still working on its passing game and the Wolverines' defense has had more lapses than we're used to.
We reached out to some Michigan targets, along with one 2025 commit, to get their projections for hte game this weekend. Some believe the Wolverines will get the win, while others aren't so sure, but they give some keys to the game.
2025 three-star TE commit Eli Owens:
Owens thinks Michigan will win 34-14 and get itself a big win.
2025 three-star WR Lebron Hill:
Hill is projecting a Michigan win over Washington on Saturday.
2026 four-star DL Elijah Golden:
Golden isn't sure who will win the game. He thinks it will be a hard-fougt battle. The key for Michigan winning? The Wolverines must dominate as a team.
"Its definitely going to be a battle! A hard fought game!......dominate as a team!"
2026 three-star WR Jaylen Pile:
Pile is excited for a rematch of the National Title Game and he thinks Sherrone Moore will have Michigan ready to go.
"A rematch of last year’s National Championship Game and Coach Moore will have the guys ready to win."
2026 four-star ATH/LB Cam Thomas:
Thomas only had one thing to say about the Wolverines:
"DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE. #GoBlue"
2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick:
As the old saying goes, 'Defense travels', that's exactly what Patrick thinks about the Wolverines for Saturday -- along with their ground and pound game.
"I think Michigan's defense will travel very well. I think they should be able to run the ball very effectively."
2026 four-star OL Zaden Krempin:
Krempin could see this game going either way. He thinks it comes down to who wins the turnover battle and who controls the time possession.
"This is going to be a tough one. I think whoever wins the turnover battle wins the game. And whoever controls the clock."
2026 three-star CB Jaziel Hart:
Hart has history repeating itself on Saturday.
"I got Michigan winning once again because last time they played the same type of football and we all seen how that one turned out."
2026 four-star DL Cameron Brickle:
Brickle recently received an offer from Michigan and he has the Wolverines winning the game against Washington.
"27-7 Michigan"
2026 four-star LB Jakore Smith:
Smith also recently received a Michigan offer and he also has the Wolverines winning the game.
"24-12 Michigan winning"
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
Washington is still getting used to Big Ten football and Taylor is taking that into account for Saturday.
"I don’t know much about Washington, but they are still getting to understand the Big10 brand of football. So expect Michigan to get the W here."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football opponent preview: Washington Huskies
Three keys to a Michigan football win over Washington
Michigan continues to hone in on its love of playing road games: Washington on deck